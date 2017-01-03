Sports, Cricket

Ex-BCCI advocate Fali Nariman withdraws from reforms committee

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 3, 2017, 11:35 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 12:30 pm IST
The SC has appointed Anil B Divan as the amicus curiae, in place of FS Nariman, who has withdrawn from the post.
Nariman had earlier been appointed to the committee, in order to help select BCCI board members of impeccable integrity. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: In a bizarre turn of events, senior advocate Fali S Nariman has withdrawn from his position as the amicus curiae in the ongoing case between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Justice RM Lodha-led panel.

The Supreme Court has appointed another senior advocate Anil B Divan as the amicus curiae, in Nariman’s place.

Nariman, who was appointed to a committee of directors to select BCCI board members of impeccable integrity, is said to have withdrawn from his post, as he had previously served as an advocate for the India cricket board.

The SC had, on Monday, removed top BCCI officials Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke, booking the former for contempt. The SC had also questioned BCCI chief Thakur, as to why the apex court should not hold him liable for trying to obstruct the reformation directions that it gave.

