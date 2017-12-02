LIVE | Ind vs SL, 3rd Test: India kick-off their innings

Virat Kohli-led India will hope to clinch a record-equalling series when they take on Dinesh Chandimal’s Sri Lanka in the third and final Test here at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.(Photo: BCCI)

Toss update:

India have won the toss, and will bat first.

Here is the playing XI for both the teams:

IND XI: S Dhawan, M Vijay, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, RG Sharma, R Ashwin, W Saha, R Jadeja, M Shami, I Sharma — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2017

Preview:

New Delhi: Virat Kohli-led India will hope to clinch a record-equalling series when they take on Dinesh Chandimal’s Sri Lanka in the third and final Test here at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.

After having drawn the rain-marred first Test in Kolkata, the hosts bounced back strongly to defeat the Islanders by an innings and 239 runs in the second Test.

A win or a draw in the third Test will see them equal Australia’s record of nine consecutive series wins, a record which was held between 2005 and 2008.

For the hosts, the top-order batting will be a puzzle, and it will be interesting as to who among Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Murali Vijay will make the cut.

Shikhar Dhawan opted out of the previous match in Nagpur citing personal reasons, and is back for the Test at his home ground.

Mohammed Shami could return back to the team, and if he does, he could replace Umesh Yadav, as Ishant Sharma would also keep his place in the playing XI.

Post this Test, captain Virat Kohli will get a much-needed break from cricket, as it will be Rohit Sharma who will lead in the upcoming ODI series against the same opponents.

For the visitors, Rangane Herath will miss out after suffering a back injury. However, it remains to be seen if his replacement Jeffrey Vandersay will make the cut to the playing XI. The main focus for the Lankans will be in the top order, especially Sadeera Samarawickrama, who has not had a successful tour so far.

If the batting fails, it will be upto Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal to take the visitors forward, as they have had a decent run.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami , Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella, Angelo Mathews, Dilruwan Perera, Jefferey Vandersay, Roshan Silva, Dashun Shanaka, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjaya de Silva.

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start 0930 hrs (Indian Standard Time).

Where you can watch the match live:

The cricket fans can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD. The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.