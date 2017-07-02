Live | West Indies vs India, 4th ODI: Lewis, Hope get WI off to steady start

North Sound: West Indies have made a slow but steady start, as the Indian bowlers have exhibited some tight bowling in the opening exchanges.

It's an all or nothing scenario for West Indies on Sunday, as a victory for India at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Sunday, would hand them the series.

West Indies: 31-0 from 10 overs

A rather slow start by the West Indies openers. However, this is exactly what they would have been looking for, as try to make their way back into the series. The Indians, who have kept things tight so far, need an early wicket to get things back under control.

West Indies: 5-0 from 1 over

A streaky start by West Indies. Lewis got off the mark with a cracking cut off Mohammed Shami's bowling, but the India paceman came back strongly with an outswinger that caught the outside edge of the West Indies opener's bat. However, the ball kept low, and ran down to Kedar Jadhav at third man, allowing the West Indians to scamper a single.

Just as suddenly as the rains came in, the clouds have suddenly dispersed, as Kyle Hope and Evin Lewis come out to bat. Mohammed Shami to open the bowling for India.

The match was just about to start, but it has suddenly started to rain cats and dogs in North Sound. Quite surprising, as it was all bright and sunny, when the two captains came out for the toss.

Toss:

Jason Holder has won the toss, and has elected to bat first.

Teams:

India XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

West Indies XI: Evin Lewis, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder (c), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams.

Preview: Virat Kohli’s Team India have been on a roll, and will be looking to clinch the five-match ODI series against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in North Sound, Antigua, on Sunday.

Team India are on a roll in the Carribean Islands, having taken a strong 2-0 lead in the 5 match series with two ODI’s remaining. With the visitors already in the driver’s seat, Kohli’s men will aim to seal the series in style when they take on an inexperienced West Indies side on Sunday.

Now that there’s no chance of losing the series, this could be an interesting opportunity to experiment with the strength of their batting depth. Following a tedious Champions Trophy schedule and keeping an eye on the upcoming 2019 World Cup, the motive of this serious will prove pointless if the other players just keep warming the bench against a below par West Indian Team.

Not to put off the hosts, they have shown glimpses of talent but the lack of direction and experience has seen them bow out to India with heavy margins of 105 and 93 runs in the 2nd and 3rd ODI respectively.

The focal point of attention will be Rishab Pant, as many fans are eager to see the youngster adapt in foreign conditions given his heroics in the recent IPL. Another noteworthy experiment could be promoting Kedar Jadhav to the top order after his swashbuckling cameo in the last match and giving Bhuvneshwar Kumar a break by replacing him with speedster Mohammad Shami.

Jason Holder may have learned a thing or two about captaincy playing under Dhoni during his time at Chennai Super Kings, and now it’s time show that his side is worthy of something. West Indies have not won an ODI series in the last three years and the team need to take matters seriously as they eye a berth for the 2019 World Cup Qualification.