Sports, Cricket

India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy final was ‘fixed’: Ramdas Athawale

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jul 2, 2017, 9:58 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 9:58 am IST
A section of the media also reported him accusing the likes of Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh of fixing the final.
"How could the cricketers, who played so well in the entire tournament, did not perform in the final match (in London on June 18)?" the RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale asked. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 "How could the cricketers, who played so well in the entire tournament, did not perform in the final match (in London on June 18)?" the RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale asked. (Photo: AP / PTI)

Nagpur: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan appeared "fixed" and demanded a probe into the matter.

The Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment also batted for 25 per cent reservation for Dalits and tribals in cricket and other games, saying these sections have never got due recognition in sports.

"How could the cricketers, who played so well in the entire tournament, did not perform in the final match (in London on June 18)?" the RPI(A) leader asked.

Pakistan hammered India by 180 runs in the final to lift their maiden Champions Trophy title.

"Those who did not perform should be rested and eligible cricketers from the Dalit community should be given a chance in the team," he said, adding the RPI(A) demands 25 per cent reservation in cricket and other sports for Dalits and tribals.

"It appears that the match was fixed and we demand an inquiry into it," he told reporters at Ravi Bhavan here.

A section of the media also reported him accusing the likes of Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh of fixing the game.

Tags: ramdas athawale, icc champions trophy, india vs pakistan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur

 




Related Stories

Virat Kohli-led Team India lost the ICC Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals Pakistan by 180 runs. (Photo: AP)

Ramdas Athawale demands inquiry into Virat Kohli and Co's Champions Trophy final loss

The RPI leader said, 'How can such a strong team lose to its arch-rivals Pakistan in the final by 180 runs?'
01 Jul 2017 9:39 AM
Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale (Photo: PTI)

Ramdas Athawale wants quota for Dalits and tribals in cricket

The minister also demanded that inquiry into the ill-fated match.
02 Jul 2017 2:01 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy final was ‘fixed’: Ramdas Athawale

"How could the cricketers, who played so well in the entire tournament, did not perform in the final match (in London on June 18)?" the RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale asked. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Fidget-spinners on fire, quite literally

Fidget spinners have become the must-have toy for youngsters, with retailers quickly selling out. (Image: Amazon)
 

Apple slashes iPhone prices by 7.5 per cent in India

The Apple devices manufactured in India have experienced reduction in prices as well. (Representational image)
 

Smartphones can reduce brain power: study

The findings suggest that the mere presence of one's smartphone reduces available cognitive capacity and impairs cognitive functioning, even though people feel they are giving their full attention and focus to the task at hand. (Representational image)
 

Samsung to launch refurbished Note 7 smartphones from July 7

The firm said earlier this year it planned to sell refurbished Note 7s after investigations by Samsung and independent firms concluded the batteries were solely responsible for the fires. (Image: Samsung Galaxy Note 7)
 

Researchers develop the sharpest laser in the world

One of the two silicon resonators (photo: PTB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

India too strong for a mediocre West Indies

India celebrate their third ODI win against West Indies.

Interview for Team India coach on July 10: Sourav Ganguly

Saurav Ganguly is one of the three members of the CAC, along side Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.(Photo: PTI)

India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Virat Kohli and co aim to seal series

With comprehensive back-to-back victories in the second and third ODIs, it seems like a mere formality as Virat Kohli and his men are slowly inching towards a complete rout of their opposition despite the first game being abandoned.(Photo: AP)

England recall Liam Dawson, Gary Ballance for South Africa Tests

Gary Ballance was named in the 12-man squad on Saturday after making just 24 runs in four torturous innings in Bangladesh in October.(Photo: AFP)

Committee of Administrators geared up to fulfil SC-given mandate, says Vinod Rai
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham