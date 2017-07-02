India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy final was ‘fixed’: Ramdas Athawale

"How could the cricketers, who played so well in the entire tournament, did not perform in the final match (in London on June 18)?" the RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale asked. (Photo: AP / PTI)

Nagpur: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan appeared "fixed" and demanded a probe into the matter.

The Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment also batted for 25 per cent reservation for Dalits and tribals in cricket and other games, saying these sections have never got due recognition in sports.

"How could the cricketers, who played so well in the entire tournament, did not perform in the final match (in London on June 18)?" the RPI(A) leader asked.

Pakistan hammered India by 180 runs in the final to lift their maiden Champions Trophy title.

"Those who did not perform should be rested and eligible cricketers from the Dalit community should be given a chance in the team," he said, adding the RPI(A) demands 25 per cent reservation in cricket and other sports for Dalits and tribals.

"It appears that the match was fixed and we demand an inquiry into it," he told reporters at Ravi Bhavan here.

A section of the media also reported him accusing the likes of Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh of fixing the game.