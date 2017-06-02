Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble 'unhappy' with Edgbaston practice facility

PTI
Published Jun 2, 2017, 9:31 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2017, 9:36 am IST
The Indian cricket team wanted to practice at the main Edgebaston ground, but only Australia and NZ, who play on Friday had access to it.
Both Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble had reservations as the practice arena adjacent to the Edgebaston Cricket Ground was small in size. (Photo: AFP)
Birmingham: The Indian cricket team were unhappy with practice facilities at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, on Thursday, with both coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli expressing their displeasure with the local authorities.

Thursday was India's first training day in Birmingham ground and they were allocated the practice arena adjacent to main stadium.

However both Kohli and Kumble had reservations as the arena was small in size. The main issue was the run-up for fast bowlers.

It was learnt that the likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya, all of whom have a 30-yard run-up, couldn't bowl full tilt at the nets as the distance wasn't big enough.

This irked the captain and the coach as they sent feelers through manager Kapil Malhotra to sort the issue out with Warwickshire (local) authorities.

Apparently, the Indian cricket team wanted to practice at the main arena but were denied a chance as Australia and New Zealand, who have a match on Friday, were given access to the main ground.

The Pakistan team also practised at the same ground but since they have been camping in Birmingham for the past week, have had access to the main practice arena.

India will only get a feel of the main turf on Saturday, prior to the marquee clash.

Tags: virat kohli, anil kumble, team india

With the national team set to defend its crown in the Champions Trophy beginning with a tantalising opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, the team is in need to insulate itself against the off-field happenings.

