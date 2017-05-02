RPS vs GL: Ben stokes Pune fire with ton in last over

Sports, Cricket

Imran Tahir had rocked the Lions’ batting order with a three-wicket burst to help his side bundle out the rivals for a modest 161 in 19.5 overs.
Ben Stokes of the Rising Pune Supergiant plays a shot during the match against Gujarat Lions on Monday. (Photo: AP)
Pune: Ben Stokes hammered an unbeaten 103 under pressure to lead Rising Pune Supergiant to a five-wicket win over Gujarat Lions that consolidated their fourth position in IPL, here on Monday night.

Chasing a modest 162 to win, the hosts were reeling at 42 for 4 when the England batsman came out firing on all cylinders to ensure that the good job done by the bowlers does not go waste.

Stokes braved cramps towards the end of the chase and batted with determination to help RPS take two points and enhance their Playoffs chances.
Earlier, leg-spinner Imran Tahir had rocked the Lions’ batting order with a three-wicket burst to help his side bundle out the rivals for a modest 161 in 19.5 overs.

SCORECARD
Gujarat Lions: Ishan Kishan c Washington Sundar b Imran Tahir 31, B. McCullum c Rahane b Thakur 45, S. Raina run out 8, A. Finch c&b Imran Tahir 13, DR Smith b Imran Tahir 0, D. Karthik run out 29, R. Jadeja c Unadkat b Christian 19, J. Faulkner c Tiwary b Unadkat 6, P. Sangwan c Tripathi b Unadkat 1, Basil Thampi (not out) 2, Ankit Soni b Unadkat 0. Extras (lb 5, w 2) 7. Total (in 19.5 overs) 161.

FoW: 1-55, 2-71, 3-94, 4-94, 5-109, 6-135, 7-146, 8-148, 9-161.
Bowling: Unadkat 3.5-0-29-3, Washington 2-0-12-0, Stokes 4-0-36-0, Tahir 4-0-27-3, Thakur 3-0-25-1, Christian 3-0-27-1.
Rising Pune Supergiant innings: A. Rahane lbw b Sangwan 4, R. Tripathi run out (Finch) 6, S. Smith c Ankit Soni b Sangwan 4, M. Tiwary lbw b Basil Thampi 0, B. Stokes not out 103, M.S. Dhoni c McCullum b Basil Thampi 26, D. Christian not out 17.

Extras: (lb-3, w-4) 6. Total (5 wickets; 19.5 overs) 167.
Fow: 1-4, 2-8, 3-10, 4-42, 5-118.
Bowling: P. Sangwan 4-0-38-2, Basil Thampi 4-0-35-2, J. Faulkner 2.5-0-30-0, Ankit Soni 4-0-16-0, R. Jadeja 2-0-19-0, D. Smith 3-0-26-0.

