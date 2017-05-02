No Champions Trophy pullout for Team India without COA permission: Vinod Rai to BCCI

The Committee of Administrators was forced to issue a diktat after it was learnt that around 10 loyalists of former BCCI president N Srinivasan engaged in a teleconference where the options of pulling out and taking legal action against the global body were discussed. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators head Vinod Rai on Tuesday made it clear that BCCI office-bearers are not mandated to take any decision on India's Champions Trophy participation without the COA's approval.

Rai's comments came amid continuing speculation on India's Champions Trophy participation after the BCCI was outvoted on its opposition to a revamped revenue and governance model of the ICC.

"Yes, we have issued an instruction that any decision regarding the ICC Revenue Model should only be taken at the Special General Meeting (SGM). But the BCCI units have been told that they cannot issue any legal notice to the ICC with regards to Champions Trophy pull-out without our prior approval," Rai told PTI.

The COA was forced to issue a diktat after it was learnt that around 10 loyalists of former BCCI president N Srinivasan engaged in a teleconference where the options of pulling out and taking legal action against the global body were discussed.

The BCCI's SGM is scheduled to be held on May 7.

"It was brought to our knowledge that some of the officials were engaged in a teleconference and wanted to take a decision on the said matter. One needs to understand that this kind of a decision cannot be taken in haste. A Champions Trophy pullout will lead to India not playing in ICC tournaments for the next eight years. It cannot be decided by a few members," Rai said.

Rai said if a situation arises that India needs to pull- out of the Champions Trophy, it has to be a unanimous decision of all the 30 voter members at the BCCI SGM.

"There can't be a fractured mandate where some are in favour of a pull-out and quite a few against the motion. If you ask me, the extreme step should only be taken if all the 30 members decide unanimously that a pull-out is necessary," Rai said.

A section of BCCI officials is eager to pass a resolution in favour of taking legal action against the global body headed by former BCCI chief Shashank Manohar.

In case the BCCI SGM decides on a pull-out, there is every possibility that COA will seek a directive from the Supreme Court.

Last month, the BCCI was crushed 1-13 at the ICC Board meeting where the proposed revenue model was put forth for a floor test.

This was after BCCI's share from ICC revenue was reduced from USD 570 million to USD 293 million.

Initially, BCCI was offered an additional USD 100 million by Manohar – an offer which India rejected.

However, the ICC's offer still stands as it is ready to pay the additional USD 100 million. Manohar has apparently told BCCI officials in Dubai that if their general body is game for an additional USD 100 million, he would then get it ratified in a board meeting later this month.