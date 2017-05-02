Live| DD vs SRH: Delhi Daredevils win the toss and elect to bowl first

David Warner has been on top form in the IPL so far, while Karun Nair has struggled to get the right balance for his inexperienced lineup so far. (Photo: BCCI)

Toss:

Stnad-in DD skipper Karun Nair has won the toss, and has decided to send DD in to bat first.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to consolidate their spot in the top four spots of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as they get set to take on Delhi Daredevils at the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium, in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

Defending champions SRH have carried their good form over from last season, winning six of their 10 matches so far. SRH openers David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan have struck form at the right moment; while skipper Warner is currently topping the IPL batting charts with 459 runs, Dhawan is not too far behind, at fourth with 341.

SRH’s bowling department has also been firing on all cylinders, with Indian paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar topping the wicket-taker’s charts with 20 wickets.

Delhi on the other hand, have been struggling for form in the last few matches. While they boast of a fast and furious bowling department, with the likes of skipper Zaheer Khan, Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, and Angelo Mathews.

However, the inexperience of their batting department has been a cause for concern for coach Rahul Dravid.