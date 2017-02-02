Ind vs Eng 3rd T20: Chahalmark of champion

India’s Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of Joe Root during the 3rd T20 between India and England at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: All it takes is for one domino to fall, goes the theory. And Yuzvendra Chahal proved just that as the spinner instigated a spectacular collapse to fashion India's spectacular 75-run over England in the third and final T20 international at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on Wednesday.

A match that looked to be heading for a close finish was turned on its head when Chahal (6/25), with a second spell of 2-0-6-5, dismissed Eoin Morgan at 119/3 to cause a cataclysmic collapse over the next 18 balls, which produced eight runs and eight wickets, to allow Virat Kohli clinch his first T20 series as captain.

Jasprit Bumrah fetched 3/14, playing good support. Chasing 203 for victory, England crashed for 127 in 16.3 overs but will be left stunned in silence as to how they slumped to defeat following solid efforts with the willow from Jason Roy (32-off-23), Joe Root and Eoin Morgan (40-off-21).

Earlier, Suresh Raina produced a timely reminder of his immense talent even as Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh rolled back the years to fire India to a formidable 202/6.

Raina produced a masterful innings to top the scoring charts with a 45-ball 63 which included five sixes and two boundaries. Meanwhile Dhoni, showing signs of his old self, played the anchor role before picking up the pace during his 36-ball 56 while Yuvraj (27 off 10) proved he still is a force with a 23-run hammering of Chris Jordan in the 18th over.

Both teams made one change each with Rishab Pant, the youngest debutant for India in T20 format, in for Manish Pandey while the visitors opted to go with Liam Plunkett instead of Liam Dawson.