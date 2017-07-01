Sports, Cricket

Ramdas Athawale demands inquiry into Virat Kohli and Co's Champions Trophy final loss

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jul 1, 2017, 9:39 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 10:05 am IST
The RPI leader said, 'How can such a strong team lose to its arch-rivals Pakistan in the final by 180 runs?'
Virat Kohli-led Team India lost the ICC Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals Pakistan by 180 runs. (Photo: AP)
Vadodara: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday demanded "inquiry" into Indian cricket team's shock defeat in the final of ICC Champions Trophy on June 18 at The Oval in London.

The RPI leader, speaking to reporters here after attending meetings with district officials, said, "India had defeated Pakistan in the earlier (league stage) match. How can such a strong team lose to its arch-rivals Pakistan in the final by 180 runs?"

There should be an inquiry into this, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice said.

Pakistan scored 338 runs after put in to bat first by Virat Kohli. While Fakhar Zaman scored a breathtaking hundred, the likes of Azhar Ali and Mohammad Hafeez chipped in with fifties before Mohammad Amir ran through the Indian top order, scalping Rohit Sharma, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

