Sports, Cricket

India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Virat Kohli and co aim to seal series

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2017, 8:17 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 8:32 pm IST
The victory margins of 105 and 93 runs respectively is a testimony to India's complete dominance in the current series.
With comprehensive back-to-back victories in the second and third ODIs, it seems like a mere formality as Virat Kohli and his men are slowly inching towards a complete rout of their opposition despite the first game being abandoned.(Photo: AP)
 With comprehensive back-to-back victories in the second and third ODIs, it seems like a mere formality as Virat Kohli and his men are slowly inching towards a complete rout of their opposition despite the first game being abandoned.(Photo: AP)

North Sound: Foot firmly set on the pedal, a marauding India would be aiming to seal the series with yet another resounding performance against a below-par West Indies in the fourth One-Day International, here tomorrow.

With comprehensive back-to-back victories in the second and third ODIs, it seems like a mere formality as Virat Kohli and his men are slowly inching towards a complete rout of their opposition despite the first game being abandoned.

The victory margins of 105 and 93 runs respectively is a testimony to India's complete dominance in the current series.

The West Indies side has looked like a rag tag outfit which has only turned up and failed to put up any semblance of fight.

For Kohli, a 4-0 victory many not earn him a lot of plaudits due to the sheer quality of opposition but would definitely help him to deflect the unwanted controversy that was created due to his alleged role in sudden departure of national coach Anil Kumble.

The best part about India's performance is that they have had all bases covered. The batsmen have been amongst runs while the bowlers have displayed exemplary discipline in their effort.

Ajinkya Rahane, with scores of 62, 103 and 72, has made full use of the opportunities. Shikhar Dhawan despite rare failure in the third game has been in red hot form.

Kohli has been consistent as ever but the middle-order, which wasn't getting much game time, came to the fore during the third game.

There was some pressure after Dhawan and Kohli departed early but Mahendra Singh Dhoni anchored the innings with an unbeaten 79 just like he has done on innumerable occasions. Yuvraj Singh could have scored more but 39 will give him some confidence.

Kohli also gave Kedar Jadhav an opportunity to up the ante as he had given Hardik Pandya a go in the second game. Kedar's unbeaten 40 filled with unorthodox shots went a long way in India getting past the 250-run mark on a difficult track.

"Kedar is completely different player as he likes to express himself in the last 8-10 overs. It was because of Kedar and Mahi bhai (Dhoni), we got 20 runs extra," Rahane had said after the third ODI.

The Men In Blue have controlled the proceedings at will and Jason Holder and his team have had no clue.

While chasing a target of 252, on a slowish wicket, West Indies just surrendered meekly.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav is improving with each game and Ravindra Jadeja will be a touch worried conceding that the UP lad has more variations up his sleeve than the Rajkot all-rounder.

Ravichandran Ashwin was also back in form with 3 for 28 completing a personal milestone of 150 ODI wickets.

Dhoni was seen giving some tips from behind the stumps and Rahane admitted that his inputs are still invaluable.

"We all are lucky to have him. The kind of knowledge he has, Virat can walk upto him anytime and ask for his suggestion," Rahane said.

It will be interesting to see if Kohli decides to tweak his playing XI, may be get Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant in the middle-order in place of Yuvraj Singh.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Aizarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams.

Tags: virat kohli, team india, india vs west indies

 




Related Stories

former England all-rounder-turned commentator David Lloyd took to Twitter to troll Virat Kohli and blame it on the lack of a coach in the Indian team.(Photo:AP / Twitter)

England commentator David Lloyd trolled on Twitter over ‘coach’ dig at Virat Kohli

It was not Virat Kohli’s day as he got out on 11 as the Windies captain Jason Holder got his wicket.
01 Jul 2017 4:10 PM
Ajinkya Rahane played an important 72-run knock on a difficult wicket at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday in the third game which India won by 93 runs and took a 2-0 lead in the series.(Photo: AFP)

Ajinkya Rahane thanks Virat Kohli for promotion in batting order

Ajinkya Rahane scored 62 in the first ODI, and followed it up with a fine knock of 103 in the second ODI.
01 Jul 2017 12:55 PM
Virat Kohli-led Team India lost the ICC Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals Pakistan by 180 runs. (Photo: AP)

Ramdas Athawale demands inquiry into Virat Kohli and Co's Champions Trophy final loss

The RPI leader said, 'How can such a strong team lose to its arch-rivals Pakistan in the final by 180 runs?'
01 Jul 2017 9:39 AM
The Indian team also got a chance to taste the beautiful nature of Antigua when they took a day off from cricket, on Tuesday. (Photo: Screengrab / BCCI)

Video: Jetskis, volleyball and blue water; Virat Kohli and co make most of day off

The Indian team travelled to the Caribbean just days after the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan on June 18.
30 Jun 2017 5:52 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

HTC U11 beats the iPhone 7 Plus in performance benchmarks

Although Apple’s A10 chip is very powerful, the Snapdragon 835 on the HTC U11 fares better in terms of hardcore performance, despite having the gimmicky ‘Edge Sense’ feature.
 

Madhavan pulls off a Milind Soman, breaks the internet with salt-n-pepper selfie

Madhavan.
 

Facebook’s 'Find Wi-Fi' goes live; will help users locate nearby Wi-Fi hotspots

The option ‘Find Wi-Fi’ can be found in ‘Hamburger’ icon available in Facebook app.
 

Priyanka Chopra to take her Quantico swagger to Ellen Degeneres' show

The actress is currently being watched across western television in the 2nd season of the hit American show, 'Quantico'.
 

England commentator David Lloyd trolled on Twitter over ‘coach’ dig at Virat Kohli

former England all-rounder-turned commentator David Lloyd took to Twitter to troll Virat Kohli and blame it on the lack of a coach in the Indian team.(Photo:AP / Twitter)
 

Tamil PG literature student gives free auto ride to pregnant women, children

Tamil PG literature student gives free auto ride to pregnant women, school children (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

England recall Liam Dawson, Gary Ballance for South Africa Tests

Gary Ballance was named in the 12-man squad on Saturday after making just 24 runs in four torturous innings in Bangladesh in October.(Photo: AFP)

Committee of Administrators geared up to fulfil SC-given mandate, says Vinod Rai

England commentator David Lloyd trolled on Twitter over ‘coach’ dig at Virat Kohli

former England all-rounder-turned commentator David Lloyd took to Twitter to troll Virat Kohli and blame it on the lack of a coach in the Indian team.(Photo:AP / Twitter)

India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in ICC Women's World Cup

India made a dream start to the tournament by stunning hosts England by 35 runs before trouncing West Indies by seven wickets in their next encounter. (Photo:PTI)

West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI: 'Like wine' MS Dhoni continues to get better with age

MS Dhoni, former India skipper, scored an unbeaten 78 off 79 balls and set up India's 93-run win over West Indies in the third ODI. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham