Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, others apply for Team India head coach job

Published Jun 1, 2017, 7:32 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 7:42 pm IST
With BCCI inviting applications for a new coach's post, a number of names have thrown their names into the hat.
Virender Sehwag has had grabbed a few eyeballs with his stint in the Indian Premier League as the mentor of Delhi Daredevils. (Photo: AP/ AFP)
Mumbai: With Team India head coach Anil Kumble’s contract set to come to an end after the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales, five other hopefuls have sent their applications to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the job.

The BCCI has received applications from two high profile names out of these two, with the likes of former Australia cricketer Tom Moody, and ex-India opener Virender Sehwag throwing their names into the hat.

Moody carries bags of coaching experience with him, and had also been linked to the Team India job, a couple of times, in 2005 and in 2016. However, the BCCI went on to sign his compatriot Greg Chappell in 2005, as Moody went on to pen the deal with the Sri Lankan cricket team. Meanwhile, Moody fell behind the race to current coach Kumble, last year.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, who has also applied for the job, does not have as much experience as Moody, but the 38-year-old has had grabbed a few eyeballs with his stint in the Indian Premier League as the mentor of Kings XI Punjab.

Among the others to have applied for the Team India head coach job are current Afghanistan national team head coach Lalchand Rajput, ex-India cricketer and former Goa coach Dodda Ganesh, director of cricket for the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) Richard Pybus.

These applicants will have to compete against current Team India coach Anil Kumble, who has been given a direct entry into the application process, as he is the incumbent coach.

