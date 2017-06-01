Sports, Cricket

Ramchandra Guha resigns from BCCI's Committee of Administrators

ANI
Published Jun 1, 2017, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 12:12 pm IST
On January 30, 2017, the Supreme Court appointed the CoA after the BCCI was reluctant to implement the Lodha panel report.
Historian Ramchandra Guha, along with former captain of the women's cricket team Diana Edulji and Managing Director and CEO of IDFC Limited Vikram Limaye, was a part of four-member CoA, which is headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai to run the BCCI. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Ramchandra Guha on Thursday resigned from the Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed by the Supreme Court to implement recommendations of Lodha Committee in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), citing personal reasons.

Guha has sought the apex court's permission to relieve him of his duties.

Historian Guha, along with former captain of the women's cricket team Diana Edulji and Managing Director and CEO of IDFC Limited Vikram Limaye, was a part of four-member CoA, which is headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai to run the BCCI.

It was said that they will function as the new interim bosses of the BCCI and run the day-to-day administration of BCCI till the Justice (retd.) RM Lodha-led recommendations are fully implemented and elections are held.

