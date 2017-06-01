ICC Champions Trophy: England beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets

London: Joe Root scored an unbeaten century as tournament hosts England beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the opening match of the 2017 Champions Trophy at the Oval on Thursday.

England, set 306 for victory, finished on 308 for two with 16 balls to spare. Root was a career-best 133 not out and England captain Eoin Morgan 75 not out, with their unbroken stand worth 143.

Opener Alex Hales was out for 95. Earlier, Bangladesh made 305 for six after losing the toss.

Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 128 and put on 166 for the third wicket with Mushfiqur Rahim (79). But when both batsmen were out in successive deliveries from fast bowler Liam Plunkett, the innings faltered. Plunkett led England's attack with four wickets for 59 runs from his maximum 10 overs.

Scoreboard

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal c Buttler b Plunkett 128

Soumya Sarkar c sub (Bairstow) b Stokes 28

Imrul Kayes c Wood b Plunkett 19

Mushfiqur Rahim c Hales b Plunkett 79

Shakib Al Hasan c Stokes b Ball 10

Sabbr Rahman c Roy b Plunkett 24

Mahmudullah not out 6

Mosaddek Hossain not out 2

Extras: (7w, 1b, 1lb) 9

Total: (for 6 wickets) 305

Overs: 50

Did not bat: Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain.

Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-95, 3-261, 4-261, 5-277, 6-300

Bowling: Chris Woakes 2-1-4-0, Mark Wood 10-1-58-0, Jake Ball 10-1-82-1, Ben Stokes 7-0-42-1, Liam Plunkett 10-0-59-4, Moeen Ali 8-1-40-0, Joe Root 3-0-18-0.

England

Jason Roy c Mustafizur b Mashrafe 1

Alex Hales c sub (Sunzamul) b Sabbir 95

Joe Root not out 133

Eoin Morgan not out 75

Extras: (2lb, 2w) 4

Total: (for 2 wickets) 308

Overs: 47.2

Did not bat: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-165

Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 10-0-56-1, Shakib Al Hasan 8-0-62-0, Mustafizur Rahman 9-0-51-0, Soumya Sarkar 2-0-13-0, Mosaddek Hossain 7.2-0-47-0, Rubel Hossain 10-0-64-0, Sabbir Rahman 1-0-13-1.

Result: England wins by 8 wickets

Toss: England

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi, India, and Rod Tucker, Australia.

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.