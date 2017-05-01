Live| MI vs RCB: Krunal Pandya strikes, Travis Head departs

The Virat Kohli magic did not quite work out at the Wankhede today. (Photo: BCCI)

RCB: 85-3 from 10.2 overs

WICKET!

RCB: 80-2 from 10 overs

RCB seem to have come out with a concrete plan to score big today. Despite the loss of captain Kohli's wicket, the Bengaluru side have carried their quick-scoring on, as AB de Villiers smashes the Mumbai bowlers all around the Wankhede.

RCB: 40-2 from 5.1 overs

WICKET! What a big wicket this is! McClenaghan fires a slower one into Kohli's pads, as the RCB captain tries to flick it away on the leg side. However, the change in pace of the ball deceived Kohli, who lobbed an easy catch for Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma.

RCB: 31-1 from 3.4 overs

WICKET! Mumbai get their first wicket after a decent start by RCB. Mandeep Singh goes for the big slog-sweep, but only manages to find Hardik Pandya at deep-midwicket. Karn Sharma gets the breakthrough.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians XI: Parthiv Patel (w), Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Travis Head, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, Mandeep Singh, Kedar Jadhav (w), Pawan Negi, Adam Milne, Sreenath Aravind, Aniket Choudhary, Yuzvendra Chahal

Toss:

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss, and has decided to bat first.

Preview: These are difficult times for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Their hopes of making it to the top four places in the IPL are almost over. Even winning their last four games may not be enough for them.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand are flying high and will climb to the top of the league if they can beat RCB on Monday.

RCB’s bowlers have been the consistent performers this season, however, their batters have disappointed them, registering totals of 49 all out (lowest ever team total in the history of IPL) and 96-9 against KKR and RPS.

The match at the Wankhede stadium provides us a contest between two sides at the opposite sides of the form-spectrum.