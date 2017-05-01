 LIVE !  :  The Virat Kohli magic did not quite work out at the Wankhede today. (Photo: BCCI) Live| MI vs RCB: Krunal Pandya strikes, Travis Head departs
 
Sports, Cricket

Live| MI vs RCB: Krunal Pandya strikes, Travis Head departs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 1, 2017, 3:50 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 4:49 pm IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 85-3 from 10.2 overs. AB de Villiers: 33
The Virat Kohli magic did not quite work out at the Wankhede today. (Photo: BCCI)
 The Virat Kohli magic did not quite work out at the Wankhede today. (Photo: BCCI)

RCB: 85-3 from 10.2 overs

WICKET!

RCB: 80-2 from 10 overs

RCB seem to have come out with a concrete plan to score big today. Despite the loss of captain Kohli's wicket, the Bengaluru side have carried their quick-scoring on, as AB de Villiers smashes the Mumbai bowlers all around the Wankhede.

RCB: 40-2 from 5.1 overs

WICKET! What a big wicket this is! McClenaghan fires a slower one into Kohli's pads, as the RCB captain tries to flick it away on the leg side. However, the change in pace of the ball deceived Kohli, who lobbed an easy catch for Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma.

RCB: 31-1 from 3.4 overs

WICKET! Mumbai get their first wicket after a decent start by RCB. Mandeep Singh goes for the big slog-sweep, but only manages to find Hardik Pandya at deep-midwicket. Karn Sharma gets the breakthrough.

Teams:       

Mumbai Indians XI: Parthiv Patel (w), Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Travis Head, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, Mandeep Singh, Kedar Jadhav (w), Pawan Negi, Adam Milne, Sreenath Aravind, Aniket Choudhary, Yuzvendra Chahal

Toss:

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss, and has decided to bat first.

Preview: These are difficult times for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Their hopes of making it to the top four places in the IPL are almost over. Even winning their last four games may not be enough for them.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand are flying high and will climb to the top of the league if they can beat RCB on Monday.

RCB’s bowlers have been the consistent performers this season, however, their batters have disappointed them, registering totals of 49 all out (lowest ever team total in the history of IPL) and 96-9 against KKR and RPS.

The match at the Wankhede stadium provides us a contest between two sides at the opposite sides of the form-spectrum.

Tags: royal challengers bangalore (rcb), mumbai indians (mi), ipl 2017
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

RPS produced a brilliant performance with the ball, to defend a modest total. (Photo: BCCI)

RPS vs RCB: RCB crumble to yet another heavy defeat despite Virat Kohli heroics

RCB never managed to get their innings going, despite the fact that their skipper Virat Kohli scored a brilliant 55.
29 Apr 2017 3:29 PM
Kieron Pollard

IPL 2017: Playoff berth in sight for Mumbai Indians

The home side lost to Rising Pune Supergiant by three runs on Monday which was their only defeat of the season at Wankhede stadium.
01 May 2017 2:06 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chinese researchers hack into keyless cars

Their cheap hardware simply fools the car into thinking that the key is nearby, thus commanding it to start the engine.
 

SRH vs KKR: Yuvraj Singh plays peacemaker in Robin Uthappa, Siddarth Kaul scuffle

During his high-intensity innings Robin Uthappa had a tussle with Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Siddarth Kaul. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: RJ connects security guard in viral singing video to music directors

The music directors expressed a desire to work with him (Photo: Facebook)
 

Arjun Kapoor finally reacts to viral spoof video calling him Boney Ka Launda

The actor was last seen in R Balki's 'Ki & Ka'.
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 users face random restart issue

Galaxy S8 - Representational image
 

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir slams sloppy KKR

Disappointed at his team's fielding effort, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir said, "We need to improve in our fielding, we've been very sloppy throughout the tournament. We really need to pull up our socks." (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

SRH vs KKR: Yuvraj Singh plays peacemaker in Robin Uthappa, Siddarth Kaul scuffle

During his high-intensity innings Robin Uthappa had a tussle with Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Siddarth Kaul. (Photo: AFP)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir slams sloppy KKR

Disappointed at his team's fielding effort, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir said,

Don’t write off ‘champion’ MS Dhoni: Ricky Ponting to critics

Ricky Ponting, the former Australian skipper, also expressed his surprise over Rising Pune Supergiant's decision to replace MS Dhoni with Steve Smith as the skipper of the team. (Photo: PTI)

Keeping his passion alive

Cricketer Ibrahim stands tall as he has made his name even in America.

My relationship with Mahendra Singh Dhoni is ‘pretty chilled out’: Steve Smith

Steve Smith stated that MS Dhoni has played a crucial role for Rising Pune Supergiant's the turnaround of fortunes in IPL 2017. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham