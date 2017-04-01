Sports, Cricket

IPL 2017: BCCI issues fitness update of Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Jadeja and others

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 1, 2017, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2017, 12:26 pm IST
Virat Kohli will be assessed in April 2nd week to decide return date in IPL 2017, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav to miss first few games.
Many of the Indian cricketers, who were a part of the side which won 10 of 13 home Tests, will not play in IPL 2017 at some point of time. (Photo: PTI)
 Many of the Indian cricketers, who were a part of the side which won 10 of 13 home Tests, will not play in IPL 2017 at some point of time. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: After reports of more than handful of star Indian cricketers going to miss the entire IPL season or a part of it, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Medical Team on Saturday released an update on the fitness status of Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and others.

While Kohli injured his right shoulder during the third India versus Australia Test in Ranchi, Ashwin is having groin pain.

“The Indian Captain (Virat Kohli) will undergo rehabilitation after sustaining an injury to his right shoulder. His recovery will be assessed in the second week of April to determine an exact return to play date for IPL 2017,” said the BCCI media release.

Indian Test openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay may not feature in the tenth edition of the cash-rich tournament.

KL Rahul, “The opening batsman is likely to undergo surgery of his left shoulder and may not be available for IPL 2017 season during which he will have to complete his rehabilitation,” said BCCI. About Vijay’s participation, BCCI said: “The Indian opener will require surgery to his right wrist and also undergo rehabilitation for his left shoulder and hence may not be able to participate in IPL 2017.”

Ashwin, who led the Indian bowling attack with élan during India’s brilliant home season in the longest format of the game, won’t play in IPL 2017.

“The all-rounder (R Ashwin) has reported groin pain and has been advised 6-8 weeks of rehabilitation, which he will undergo and hence will not be available for the upcoming IPL season.”

Number one Test bowler Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Umesh Yadav will not play for their respective teams – Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders – will not feature in the initial stages of the tournament.

“Mr. R Jadeja & Mr. Umesh Yadav - have been advised rest for 2 weeks to recuperate. Mr. R Jadeja has issues with the spinning finger & Mr. Umesh Yadav has right hip and lower back soreness and they will recover during the initial phase when their respective teams will play their first and second match of IPL 2017,” said BCCI.

However, there is some good news for the fans as the Mumbai Indians duo of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are declared fit.

“Mr. Rohit Sharma & Mr. Hardik Pandya have been declared fit to play competitive cricket. They will be available for IPL 2017,” said BCCI.

Tags: indian premier league, bcci, virat kohli, r ashwin
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, after a stupendous home season, could now find takers in IPL 2017. (Photo: AP)

Will Cheteshwar Pujara sneak into IPL after so many pull-outs?

Cheteshwar Pujara, who had a base price of Rs 50 lakh went unsold at the IPL auctions last February.
01 Apr 2017 10:39 AM
Virat Kohli (Photo: PTI)

Lacklustre IPL-2017! No Kohli, Rahul, Ashwin

In cricket, IPL is still some years away from whipping up such loyalty.
01 Apr 2017 2:22 AM
Indian regulars Ravichandran Ashwin and Murali Vijay are likely to miss the entire IPL 2017. (Photo: AFP)

After KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay likely to miss IPL 2017

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will miss the 10th Indian Premier League due to recurrence of sports hernia.
31 Mar 2017 5:38 PM

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch | Samsung Galaxy S8’s ‘face unlock’ security feature flawed

The Face Unlock feature was ‘supposedly’ another mode of secure unlocking that Samsung is said to have put on its flagships.
 

BEWARE! Google now knows you are watching porn

Most people browse adult content behind the doors. And to make it even private, people use the browser’s incognito mode so that their browsing history isn’t saved on the PC.
 

IPL 2017: BCCI issues fitness update of Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Jadeja and others

Many of the Indian cricketers, who were a part of the side which won 10 of 13 home Tests, will not play in IPL 2017 at some point of time. (Photo: PTI)
 

Porn website will now protect your identity, hide your kinky fantasies

According to a recent Google Transparency Report, Pornhub and YouPorn are two of the 100 most visited websites in the world.
 

Will Cheteshwar Pujara sneak into IPL after so many pull-outs?

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, after a stupendous home season, could now find takers in IPL 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Roger Federer downs Nick Kyrgios, to face Rafa Nadal for Miami Open crown

Roger Federer, who defeated Nick Kyrgios in the semifinal, faces arch-rival Rafael Nadal, who beat Fabio Fognini in the semis, in the Miami Open final. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Will Cheteshwar Pujara sneak into IPL after so many pull-outs?

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, after a stupendous home season, could now find takers in IPL 2017. (Photo: AP)

High praise for lower-order

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar on song

Sachin Tendulkar and Sonu Nigam.

Tymal Mills springs to life with Twenty20 cure

Tymal Mills

More Umesh Yadav plays, easier for him to maintain fitness: Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan was hopeful that Karun Nair and Shreyas Iyer will be able to compensate for the loss of JP Duminy and Quinton de Kock. (Photo: Delhi Daredevils)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham