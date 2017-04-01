IPL 2017: BCCI issues fitness update of Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Jadeja and others

Many of the Indian cricketers, who were a part of the side which won 10 of 13 home Tests, will not play in IPL 2017 at some point of time. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: After reports of more than handful of star Indian cricketers going to miss the entire IPL season or a part of it, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Medical Team on Saturday released an update on the fitness status of Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and others.

While Kohli injured his right shoulder during the third India versus Australia Test in Ranchi, Ashwin is having groin pain.

“The Indian Captain (Virat Kohli) will undergo rehabilitation after sustaining an injury to his right shoulder. His recovery will be assessed in the second week of April to determine an exact return to play date for IPL 2017,” said the BCCI media release.

Indian Test openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay may not feature in the tenth edition of the cash-rich tournament.

KL Rahul, “The opening batsman is likely to undergo surgery of his left shoulder and may not be available for IPL 2017 season during which he will have to complete his rehabilitation,” said BCCI. About Vijay’s participation, BCCI said: “The Indian opener will require surgery to his right wrist and also undergo rehabilitation for his left shoulder and hence may not be able to participate in IPL 2017.”

Ashwin, who led the Indian bowling attack with élan during India’s brilliant home season in the longest format of the game, won’t play in IPL 2017.

“The all-rounder (R Ashwin) has reported groin pain and has been advised 6-8 weeks of rehabilitation, which he will undergo and hence will not be available for the upcoming IPL season.”

Number one Test bowler Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Umesh Yadav will not play for their respective teams – Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders – will not feature in the initial stages of the tournament.

“Mr. R Jadeja & Mr. Umesh Yadav - have been advised rest for 2 weeks to recuperate. Mr. R Jadeja has issues with the spinning finger & Mr. Umesh Yadav has right hip and lower back soreness and they will recover during the initial phase when their respective teams will play their first and second match of IPL 2017,” said BCCI.

However, there is some good news for the fans as the Mumbai Indians duo of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are declared fit.

“Mr. Rohit Sharma & Mr. Hardik Pandya have been declared fit to play competitive cricket. They will be available for IPL 2017,” said BCCI.