Sports, Cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Saurabh Tiwary booed as his hundred disallows MS Dhoni to bat

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2017, 9:42 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 9:43 am IST
'Saurabh Tiwary Hai Hai' shouted fans as his ton robbed MS Dhoni a chance to bat during Jharkhand vs Services tie in Vijay Hazare Trophy.
MS Dhoni returned on the field during the customary handshake after the win and walked midway on to the boundary rope near the spectators and waved at them. (Photo: PTI)
 MS Dhoni returned on the field during the customary handshake after the win and walked midway on to the boundary rope near the spectators and waved at them. (Photo: PTI)

Kalyani: Fans who turned up to watch a MS Dhoni special returned disappointed even as Jharkhand cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Services for their second victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.

Chasing a stiff 277, Jharkhand did not require services of their captain 'cool' as Saurabh Tiwary (102 not out off 103 balls; 3x4, 6x6) and Ishank Jaggi (116 not out off 92 balls; 10x4, 4x6) put together an unbroken 214-run partnership to script a fluent chase with 22 balls to spare.

He may not have played a role with the bat but Dhoni's tips during the drinks break played a big role in their win, Jaggi later revealed.

"Mahi bhai advised us to play in a calm and composed manner. He told us, 'If you play with patience runs will come. It's about staying there and finishing the game'," Jaggi said.

The lefthander Tiwary added: "We played without any pressure well aware of the fact that MS comes next."

Jharkhand had a shaky build-up and were reduced to 65/3 inside 17 overs but poor fielding from Services let the duo build on a firm stand. Yet to open his account, Tiwary was dropped at mid-off by Shakti Malviya off Poonam Poonia, while Jaggi got a reprieve on 25.

At 107/3 midway into their innings, the match tilted heavily in favour of Services with required run rate going past six.

It was an ideal situation for the 'finisher' Dhoni as the crowd kept on shouting his name in anticipation but Tiwary and Jaggi did not take a step wrong and complemented each other in their solid left-right combination.

They kept rotating strikes and got an odd boundary or six in every over providing a calm assurance in the dressing room as the crowd started to become frustrated and shouted 'Saurabh Tiwary Hai Hai'.

Tiwary however took it in a positive spirit and said: "We must understand that they're emotional as Mahi bhai never played here...Being a professional I did not mind. We were subjected to much more sledging on the field."

Having slowly built their innings, the duo took charge of the show and Jaggi completed his sixth List A century in 82 balls with a boundary in the 42nd over, while Tiwary followed suit reaching his second List A hundred in 100 balls.

Having trolled by the crowd in his exquisite knock, Tiwary later acknowledged his hundred to the crowd gesturing that 'keep shouting'.

But Dhoni returned on the field during the customary handshake after the win and walked midway on to the boundary rope near the spectators and waved at them.

Thousands gathered outside the venue unable to enter, while a few hundreds managed to get in with passes, while rooftops of the residential buildings and a school surrounding the stadium wore a packed look since 9 am in a never-before atmosphere.

But the only action they could have of Dhoni was his two run-outs and a caught-behind dismissal on a flat deck of Bengal Cricket Academy in the small industrial township of Kalyani about 50 kilometres from Kolkata.

Earlier Services could not capitalise on a solid 104-run opening partnership between Gaurav Kochar (50) and Nakul Verma (48) to be restricted for 276/9.

Fresh from his 124 against Saurashtra here two days ago, Verma missed a half-century narrowly when Vikash Singh gave the first breakthrough of the day in the 20th over.

Dhoni produced a spectacular runout to dismiss Abhijit Salvi (31) before his caught behind claimed the skipper Soumya Swain's wicket for 12 to reduce them to 158/4 in 32nd over. Salvi played on the legside for a single but Dhoni was quick to gather the ball and hit the stumps directly at the opposite end.

But it was Shamser Yadav and Rahul Singh who added a quick 84-run for the fifth wicket from 13.2 overs to prop the lower order. But another collapse followed with Dhoni effecting a second runout to restrict the total.

SUMMARISED SCORES

At Bengal Cricket Academy, Kalyani: Services 276/9; 50 overs (Shamsher Yadav 54 not out, Gaurav Kochar 50, Nakul Verma 48, Rahul Singh 40; Shahbaz Nadeem 3/52) lost to Jharkhand 279/3; 46.2 overs (Ishank Jaggi 116 not out, Saurabh Tiwary 102 not out) by seven wickets.

At Eden Gardens: Karnataka 201; 47.1 overs (Mayank Agarwal 89; Kushang Patel 4/36, Chirag Jani 3/40) beat Saurashtra 128; 36.2 overs (Ronit More 4/20, Prasidh Krishna 2/19, Stuart Binny 2/37) by 73 runs.

At Jadavpur University second campus, Saltlake: Chhattisgarh 235/9; 50 overs (Abhimanyu Chauhan 90 not out, Amandeep Khare 57; Mohammed Mudhasir 6/33) beat Jammu and Kashmir 231; 48.2 overs (Punit Bisht 68, Parvez Rasool 51; Pankaj Rao 4/35, Sumit Ruikar 2/33) by four runs.

Tags: vijay hazare trophy, saurabh tiwary, ms dhoni, jharkhand vs services
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Related Stories

MS Dhoni staying at the Bengal Cricket Academy in Kalyani would mean a big security concern, but the hosts Cricket Association of Bengal was leaving no stone unturned and said the venue was well-equipped. (Photo: PTI)

No starry tantrums: MS Dhoni to stay in CAB academy in Kalyani

MS Dhoni-led Jharkhand to play 2 Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in Kalyani – against Services on February 28 and Jammu and Kashmir on March 6.
27 Feb 2017 9:18 AM
MS Dhoni survived some anxious moments en route a 107-ball 129. (Photo: AP)

MS Dhoni blistering ton inspires Jharkhand win in Vijay Hazare Trophy

MS Dhoni notched up his maiden List A hundred for Jharkhand to guide the side to a comprehensive 78-run victory over Chattisgarh.
26 Feb 2017 6:37 PM
While Virat Kohli has all the potential to become India’s most successful captain, following a defeat in Pune, he, like MS Dhoni, would never be able to have a clean slate, in terms of defeats against Australia, while playing at home. (Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli will never be able to replicate this MS Dhoni record against Australia

As Indian Test skipper, MS Dhoni never lost a Test against Australia in India.
27 Feb 2017 4:44 PM
MS Dhoni led Jharkhand to a 78-run victory against Chattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Photo: AP)

MS Dhoni could have still played Test cricket: Mohammad Kaif

MS Dhoni's century against Chattisgarh made rival captain Kaif believe that he could have still continued playing all three formats.
26 Feb 2017 8:01 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Oleksandra Kutas became Ukraine's first wheelchair model when she walked the ramp earlier this month at the New York Fashion Week show for the first time. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Ukraine's first wheelchair model transcends barriers by going down the ramp
On the last day of carnival men dance wearing cow-bells or folk costumes, as they make their way to neighboring villages and invite the women to dance; the women, in turn, offer the men local delicacies and wine (Photo: AP)

Greeks relive ancient tradition with carnival in Naxos
The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Bolivians dance to celebrate pagan-Catholic confluence in carnival
The girl Lola doing a project with her mother Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up as famous black people to commemorate Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergarten girl cutely dresses up as famous women for Black History Month
A picture of a couple getting married in the Mystic aquarium in Connecticut while a whale watches went viral and photoshop professionals made hilarious situations out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Beluga whale at wedding makes Photoshop artists go insane
Leoni and Mattias tweeted to each other about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teenagers fall in love over Twitter and travel the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahavir Phogat slams Javed Akhtar for ‘hardly literate’ jibe in support of Gurmehar

Mahavir Singh Phogat, whose role was played by Aamir Khan in 'Dangal,' hit back at Javed Akhtar for his tweet.
 

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Saurabh Tiwary booed as his hundred disallows MS Dhoni to bat

MS Dhoni returned on the field during the customary handshake after the win and walked midway on to the boundary rope near the spectators and waved at them. (Photo: PTI)
 

NASA plans Sun mission to probe its atmosphere

NASA has designed a 11.4 centimetres carbon-composite shield, which is designed to withstand temperatures outside the spacecraft of 1,370 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Applied Physics Laboratory)
 

Virat Kohli is human and he had to fail one day, says Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly said Virat Kohli will make a strong comeback against the Steve Smith-led Australia in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Bollywood celebrities slam Randeep, Sehwag; bat for Gurmehar Kaur

Randeep had issued a clarification early today.
 

Adhyayen gets into a nasty Twitter fight over his father's 'cocained actress' comment

Shekhar did backtrack later insinuating that he had meant someone entirely different.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Team India hoist by their own petard

In Pune, the Aussies found their man of the hour in captain Steve Smith.

Mitchell Starc ready for more workload

Mitchell Starc

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mayank Agarwal, Ronit More shine in Karnataka win

Batting first, Karnataka put up 201 in 47.1 overs with Agarwal (89) leading the charge with the bat while Stuart Binny’s added 31-off-34 balls in the middle.

PSL to become first T20 league to use DRS

PSL will become the first T20 league in the history of cricket to use Decision Review System. (Photo: PSL)

6,500 gallons of water used in Bengaluru stadium while Karnataka faces water shortage

While there has been a lot of emphasis on watering the Bengaluru pitch, Karnataka faces one of its worst drought in years. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham