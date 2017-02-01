Sports, Cricket

West Indies’ Andre Russell gets one-year ban for doping breach

AFP
Published Feb 1, 2017, 10:07 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 10:08 am IST
Andre Russell played the first 5 games of the Big Bash League this year for Sydney Thunder before withdrawing due to injury.
The 28-year-old Andre Russell did not file his whereabouts on three occasions in 2015 as required, which constitutes a failed drugs test under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines. (Photo: AFP)
 The 28-year-old Andre Russell did not file his whereabouts on three occasions in 2015 as required, which constitutes a failed drugs test under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines. (Photo: AFP)

Sydney: Globetrotting West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell has been banned from all cricket for a year over a doping code violation, his Australian Twenty20 club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old did not file his whereabouts on three occasions in 2015 as required, which constitutes a failed drugs test under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines.

His punishment was handed down by the Jamaican Anti-Doping Commission on Tuesday.

"We are devastated for Andre," said Sydney Thunder general manager Nick Cummins, in confirming the outcome.

"We haven't seen the written judgement, but given the circumstances surrounding the filing failures we thought he had a good chance of being exonerated.

"We will monitor the appeals process and assess our options."

Under WADA's whereabouts rules, elite athletes must supply details of where they will be for one hour each day to facilitate drug tests.

Russell played the first five games of the Big Bash League this year for Thunder before withdrawing due to injury and being replaced by international teammate Carlos Brathwaite.

Sydney Thunder director of cricket Michael Hussey said he felt for Russell.

"I feel for him. He's been going through a really tough time of late with all the 'whereabouts' saga going on and he's been waiting to hear the finding of that hearing," Hussey told the Cricket Australia website.

"I want him to go away and get better physically but also mentally."

Tags: andre russell, west indies, sydney thunder, cricket australia
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney

Related Stories

Nesta Carter joined a growing list of Jamaican champions who have been busted for doping over the last several years: Yohan Blake, Asafa Powell, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Sherone Simpson. (Photo: AP)

Usain Bolt can't outrun Jamaica's doping problem

IOC stripped Jamaica's 2008 Olympic 4x100 relay team of its gold medal as Nesta Carter was caught taking a banned stimulant.
26 Jan 2017 10:11 AM
Andre Russell has regularly played in the West Indies one-day squads and has also enjoyed stints with various T20 sides in India, Australia and Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Andre Russell out of ICC World Twenty20 due to doping?

The West Indian all-rounder faces a long spell on the sidelines if his violation is confirmed.
03 Mar 2016 12:50 PM
Andre Russell, who plays for various T20 teams including Kolkata Knight Riders, backed his decision to play in numerous T20 leagues claiming that his household needs wouldn't be fulfilled just by playing in the West Indies team. (Photo: BCCI/ File)

Andre Russell reveals why he opts for `money-driven` T20 leagues

He said that his household needs wouldn't be fulfilled just by playing in the West Indies team.
16 Dec 2015 6:43 PM

World Gallery

A group of ambitious girls Wushu team participated in a martial arts practice session on a snow-covered hillside in Kabul. Afghan members of a Wushu martial arts group led by trainer Sima Azimi (centre) pose for a photograph at the Shahrak Haji Nabi hilltop.

Determined to succeed: Afghan girls learn Wushu martial art
Six people died and eight were injured after gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque, a shooting that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned as a 'terrorist attack'.

Gunmen open fire at civilians attending evening prayers in Canadian mosque
Massive protests broke out across the United States on Saturday, after President Trump barred immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, with an executive order. In image, Seattle City Councilwoman and socialist activist Kshama Sawant speaks to the more than 1,000 people gathered at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest the executive order.

Massive protests across US against Trump's immigration ban
They came by the busload, from cities in places like Iowa, Louisiana and North Dakota. Some felt inspired to march for the first time, while others were veterans of the annual event.

In pics: The 44th-annual 'March for Life' in Washington DC
Trump had signed an executive order telling officials to begin to 'plan, design and construct a physical wall' along the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) US-Mexico border, making good on a central campaign pledge. A border patrol vehicle sits along the US-Mexico border wall in San Ysidro, California. (Photo: AFP)

What US-Mexico border looks like before Donald Trump's wall
Ethnic Chinese Thais offer flowers before prayers at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand. Chinese New Year falls on January 28, this year, marking the beginning of the Year of Rooster according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

New Year: Chinese prepare for the year of Fire Rooster
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Next iOS update will kill your old iPhone games, apps

Apple’s iOS 11 will have a major change and will completely shift to a 64-bit operating system.
 

Moved by the plight of blind people, Hrithik Roshan secretly pledged his eyes!

Hrithik in a still from the film 'Kaabil'.
 

England’s Ben Stokes to suffer huge financial loss if he plays in IPL

Virat Kohli has told the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) management to bring out the cash register to sign the Englishman. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ramiz Raja trolled over his tweet on Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Australian Open final

Ramiz Raja was at the receiving end of Twitter trolls after he expressed his disappointment of no TV channels showing Roger Federer versus Rafael Nadal Australian Open final. (Photo: Pakistan Cricket Board)
 

Dutch experiment with 'Tinder for orangutans'

After seeing the photos, the monkeys have to push a button on the screen to measure their capacity for reaction. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai': Salman and Jackie Chan have a message for you

Upon arriving in Mumbai, the actor paid Salman Khan a visit along with his film’s co-star Sonu Sood.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Working on controlling no-balls, says Jasprit Bumrah

Joe Root wants fitting end for visitors

Joe Root

Ind vs Eng 3rd T20: The final countdown

Abhinav Mukund’s back to Tests after 6 years

According to Abhinav, BCCI chief selector, M.S.K Prasad, had told him he had been on the radar.

Syed Mustaq Ali T20 tournament: Hyderabad maintain win streak

Tamil Nadu eased past Goa by nine wickets. Opting to bat, Goa crumbled to 107 in 16.2 overs.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham