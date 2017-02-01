All 3 appointed members eligible to represent board at ICC meet: SC to BCCI

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to modify it's earlier order of sending three people to represent the the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at ICC. The apex court told BCCI that it must be communicated to ICC that all 3 members – Amitabh Choudhary, Anirudh Chowdhury and Vikram Limaye – appointed by the apex court enjoy the same status.

BCCI on Wednesday informed the SC that only one person can represent the board at the International Cricket Council meeting in Dubai from February 2. The board also requested that three persons, authorised by it, be allowed to take part in the crucial meeting.

Earlier, the apex court had suggested names of Amitabh Choudhary, Anirudh Chowdhury and Vikram Limaye to attend the meeting in Dubai.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, said that out of three authorised persons, only Limaye has been asked to attend the meeting and this is against the order passed by the court.

ICC, the governing body of the game, has told the BCCI that all three members appointed by SC will be considered for Dubai meeting starting on Thursday, BCCI had informed the apex court.