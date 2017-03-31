PV Sindhu downs Saina Nehwal to reach Indian Open semis

New Delhi: PV Sindhu marched into the semifianls of the Indian Open Superseries badminton tournament, following a 21-16, 22-20 victory over Saina Nehwal in the women’s singles at Siri Fort here on Friday.

Earlier, Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu defeated Japan's Saena Kawakami 21-16, 23-21 in the pre-quarterfinal clash, while Nehwal beat Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-14, 21-12.

Before this clash, Saina and Sindhu have met just once in an international competition -- at the 2014 Syed Modi International. Saina had won that match in straight games. They had played against each other in PBL early this year with Sindhu having an upper hand this year.