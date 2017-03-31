Sports, Badminton

PV Sindhu downs Saina Nehwal to reach Indian Open semis

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 31, 2017, 7:04 pm IST
Updated Mar 31, 2017, 7:04 pm IST
PV Sindhu beat Saina Nehwal 21-16, 22-20 in straight games to reach semifianls of the Indian Open Superseries.
PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. (Photo: AFP/PTI)
 PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

New Delhi: PV Sindhu marched into the semifianls of the Indian Open Superseries badminton tournament, following a 21-16, 22-20 victory over Saina Nehwal in the women’s singles at Siri Fort here on Friday.

Earlier, Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu defeated Japan's Saena Kawakami 21-16, 23-21 in the pre-quarterfinal clash, while Nehwal beat Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-14, 21-12.

Before this clash, Saina and Sindhu have met just once in an international competition -- at the 2014 Syed Modi International. Saina had won that match in straight games. They had played against each other in PBL early this year with Sindhu having an upper hand this year.

Tags: pv sindhu, saina nehwal, indian open super series
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Saena Kawakami 21-16, 23-21 to set up a an all-Indian quarterfinal clash against Saina Nehwal. (Photo: AFP / AP)

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal set up fiery clash at the Indian Open

Defending champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand joined them in the quarters, with a 21-14, 21-19 win over China’s Gao Fangjei.
31 Mar 2017 12:59 AM
Saina Nehwal beat Chinese Taipei's Chia Hsin Lee 21-10 21-17 to make a positive start in the Indian Open. (Photo: AP)

Winning events more satisfying than being World No. 1: Saina Nehwal

The London Olympics bronze medallist has set a secret goal for herself and hoped to stay injury-free to realise it.
30 Mar 2017 9:12 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asteroid as big as a bus came closer to Earth than moon last night

(Representational image)
 

Bangladesh refuse to tour Pakistan for Twenty20 series

BCB has rejected all proposals to share revenue although they were open to playing at a neutral venue if needed. (Photo: ICC)
 

After KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay likely to miss IPL 2017

Indian regulars Ravichandran Ashwin and Murali Vijay are likely to miss the entire IPL 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

Not The Ring or Rehnuma, this could be Shah Rukh Khan-Imtiaz film's title

SRK and Imtiaz are collaborating for the very first time.
 

Organisation gives free sex toys to women for closing orgasm gap

The move is set to increase sexual exploration (Photo: YouTube)
 

There’s a sequel to Reliance Jio’s Prime offer?

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal set up fiery clash at the Indian Open

PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Saena Kawakami 21-16, 23-21 to set up a an all-Indian quarterfinal clash against Saina Nehwal. (Photo: AFP / AP)

Winning events more satisfying than being World No. 1: Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal beat Chinese Taipei's Chia Hsin Lee 21-10 21-17 to make a positive start in the Indian Open. (Photo: AP)

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth march ahead

P. V. Sindhu

Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu sail into India Open second round

Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu streamrolled compatriot Arundhati Pantawane 21-17 21-6. (Photo: BAI)

Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu eye Indian Open

Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu had crashed out of the All England Championship after losing in the quarterfinals and the duo would be eyeing better results this week. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham