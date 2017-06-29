Sports, Badminton

After Australian Open triumph, Kidambi Srikanth climbs up 3 spots to world no 8

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2017, 5:24 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 5:34 pm IST
The 24-year-old from Guntur, who clinched successive titles at Indonesian Open and Australian Open, now has 58,583 points in his kitty.
Kidambi Srikanth is the lone Indian shuttler to figure in the top-10 of men's singles ranking after climbing up three places.(Photo: AP)
New Delhi: Riding on his back-to-back Super Series triumphs, India's ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth broke back into the top-10 at eighth in the latest world rankings released today.

He is the lone Indian shuttler to figure in the top-10 of men's singles ranking after climbing up three places.

Among other Indian male shuttlers, B Sai Praneeth has moved up a position to be 15th, while Ajay Jayaram lost a spot to be 16th.

HS Prannoy also dropped two places to be 23rd. In women's singles, PV Sindhu dropped a rung to be world no. 5, while Sania Nehwal has gained a spot to be at 15th.

Here is how the top 10 of the men's rankings stand:

(Photo: Screengrab from BWF website(Photo: Screengrab from BWF website)

Tags: kidambi srikanth, bwf rankings, australian open super series
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




