 LIVE !  :  Parthiv Patel has looked very comfortable out on the pitch. (Photo: BCCI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, Day 2: Patel out, England get important breakthrough
 
Sports, Badminton

PV Sindhu loses Hong Kong Super Series Open final

PTI
Published Nov 27, 2016, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 12:55 pm IST
Sindhu's much-admired never-say-die spirit kept her afloat in the second game but her inability to break free proved to be the difference.
Sindhu lost 15-21, 17-21 in a clash which lasted 41 minutes. (Photo: AFP)
 Sindhu lost 15-21, 17-21 in a clash which lasted 41 minutes. (Photo: AFP)

Kowloon: Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu's quest for a second successive women's singles title ended in disappointment after she went down in straight games to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in the Hong Kong Open Super Series final here on Sunday.

The Indian lost 15-21, 17-21 in a clash which lasted 41 minutes. It was sweet revenge for Tzu Ying, who had lost to Sindhu most recently in the Rio Olympic Games. She now leads 5-3 in the head-to-head record against the Indian.

World No. 3 and fourth seed Tzu Ying was in command of the match from the first game itself and produced a near-perfect all-round performance to be ahead 18-11.

She maintained the lead and grabbed the opening game without much of a trouble. The Indian, on the other hand, was found wanting in her net-play against a swift-moving rival.

The second game was fought on a more even keel with Sindhu stepping it up slightly but once again she struggled to match the pace and range of Tzu Ying's stroke-play.

Tzu Ying's ability to retrieve almost everything that Sindhu threw at her stood out. The Taipei girl's deft use of her wrist to control her shots was also admirable.

However, Sindhu did not let Tzu Ying to simply run away and went neck-and-neck till 10-10.

The Indian took the lead at 11-10 when Tzu Ying mishit a smash which landed outside. But Tzu Ying drew level and took the lead soon after the lemon break.

The Indian's much-admired never-say-die spirit kept her afloat for a couple of more points but her inability to break free proved to be the difference.

Tags: pv sindhu, hong kong open

Related Stories

While PV Sindhu jumped two spots to claim ninth spot in the rankings, Saina Nehwal slipped five places to 11th in the BWF rankings. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu topples Saina Nehwal in BWF rankings

Kidambi Srikanth, who skipped the China Open, remained the best Indian men's shuttler at 12th spot.
25 Nov 2016 4:14 PM
The China Open title is Sindhu’s first major exploit since bagging silver medal at the Rio Olympics, earlier this year. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu breezes past Sun Yu to win maiden China Open title

Sindhu becomes the second Indian and the third non-Chinese shuttler to win the title.
20 Nov 2016 1:52 PM
With this win, Sindhu becomes the third non-Chinese shuttler to win the China Open. (Photo: PTI)

Narendra Modi showers praise on Sindhu after China Open win

Sindhu became the second Indian to win the China Open, after Saina Nehwal did it two years back.
20 Nov 2016 7:13 PM

World Gallery

Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.

Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies at 90
A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday.

ISIS truck bomb in Iraq sows carnage among Shiite pilgrims
Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years. And the Japan Meteorological Agency said it was the first time fallen snow on the ground was observed in November since such records started to be taken in 1875.

Tokyo gets snowfall in November for first time in 54 years
Iraqi fighters battling to oust the Islamic State group from Mosul recaptured the Catholic Mar Behnam monastery on Sunday, allowing its priests to return. (Photo: AFP)

Prayers return to Iraqi monastery ravaged by ISIS
Millions of black-clad Shia Muslims, crying and beating their chests in mourning, streamed through a shrine in the Iraqi city of Karbala Monday under heavy protection from the security forces.

Millions throng Iraq shrine despite fears of an Islamic State attack
Displaced Iraqi citizens have been fleeing the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants. (Photo: AP)

Iraq: Civilians flee fighting between ISIS militants, Iraqi forces in Mosul
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 13-year-old boy with largest Afro ends up in record books

Tyler was inspired to grow his Afro after seeing a photo of his father as a young boy in the 1970s (Photo: YouTube)
 

Forget patchup, Ranbir-Kat haven't uttered a word to each other since separation

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in their happy days.
 

Too hot! Katrina Kaif’s having a gala time in Maldives with Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra shared the pictures on his Instagram account.
 

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja surprises one and all with mystery ball

Ravindra Jadeja was one of the best bowlers on the first day, picking up a couple of wickets. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Those sexually assaulting women should be castrated, says Meera Jasmine

Meera Jasmine
 

Giving in to pre-release nervousness, Aamir Khan starts smoking again?

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

PV Sindhu wins semifinal, Sameer Verma in maiden Hong Kong Open final

It was double bonanza for India at the Hong Kong Open, the last Super Series tournament of the season, as Sameer Verma and PV Sindhu dished out some superb performances to make it a super Sunday for Indian badminton fans on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Saina Nehwal laments about pressure on Indian athletes

Although she lost to Cheung Ngan-yi on Friday, a quarterfinal finish in the Hong Kong Open indicates that Saina is on her way back to full match-fitness. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu topples Saina Nehwal in BWF rankings

While PV Sindhu jumped two spots to claim ninth spot in the rankings, Saina Nehwal slipped five places to 11th in the BWF rankings. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu reaches semi-finals

Last week, Sindhu beat Sun Yu to claim the China Open Superseries title. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal advance to quarters in Hong Kong

Sindhu could end up facing Saina in the semifinals if both players advance to the last 4 of the tournament. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham