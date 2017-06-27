Sports, Badminton

Telangana Governer felicitates shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy , Sai Praneeth

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2017, 8:56 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2017, 9:02 pm IST
Srikanth bagged back to back men's singles titles at the Indonesian Open Super Series Premier tournament and the Australian Open.
Shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, H S Prannoy along with Chief National Coach P Gopichand were today felicitated by Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan here.(Photo: AP)
 Shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, H S Prannoy along with Chief National Coach P Gopichand were today felicitated by Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan here.(Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: Shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, H S Prannoy along with Chief National Coach P Gopichand were today felicitated by Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan here.

Srikanth bagged back to back men's singles titles at the Indonesian Open Super Series Premier tournament and the Australian Open Super Series event.

Recalling that he had spotted a spark in Srikanth one year ago during the felicitation of shuttler PV Sindhu, Narasimhan, who is also the Andhra Pradesh Governor, said the young player has now proved him right.

He said aspiring sports-persons have nowhere else to look but within the country as it has excellent sports infrastructure like the Gopichand badminton academy, according to an official release.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopichand said it was a privilege for them to come to the Raj Bhavan for felicitation.

Gopichand also said many people do not know that he had requested the Governor to save the Academy and that the Governor has generously helped the institution overcome the troubles, according to the release.

He recalled that the corporates did not believe him those days and the Academy struggled to stand on its feet.

Srikanth's parents Kidambi Krishna and Radha were also felicitated on the occasion.

Sai Praneeth recently won the Singapore Open and Prannoy defeated few top players in recent times.

The shuttlers were complimented by sports administrator V Chamundeswarinath at the Gopichand Academy earlier in the day.

Srikanth and Prannoy were also felicitated by the IDBI Federal at the Academy and also presented with the prize money under their programme, Quest For Excellence, in association with Gopichand.

Tags: kidambi srikanth, hs prannoy, b sai praneeth, gopi chand
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




Related Stories

The world no.11 Kidambi Srikanth won 22-20, 21-16 in a 45-minute clash against the world no.6 Chinese, Chen Long, who is also the current All England champion. (Photo: AP)

Kidambi Srikanth downs Chen Long to win Australian Open Super Series title

The triumph was a morale-boosting jinx-breaker for Srikanth, who had lost all his previous five encounters to Long.
25 Jun 2017 12:26 PM
Kidambi Srikanth defeated Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in the Australian Open finals to clinch his fourth Super Series title. (Photo: AP0

Narendra Modi lauds Kidambi Srikanth on Australian Open Super Series triumph

Kidambi Srikanth has made the nation proud, said Modi during his monthly radio broadcast of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
25 Jun 2017 12:50 PM
Kidambi Srikanth said that his desire to play more has helped him progress to the final of 3 consecutive super series tournaments. (Photo: AP)

Australian Open Superseries champion Kidambi Srikanth fought gastroenteritis

Kidambi Srikanth attributed his successful comeback from injury to physio Dr Kiran Challagundla.
25 Jun 2017 4:05 PM
The Indian shuttler defeated reigning Olympic champion Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in the final of the Australia Open Super Series to win his second title in two weeks. (Photo:AP)

Kidambi Srikanth credits Pullela Gopichand for all recent success of Indian badminton

Kidambi Srikanth won Indonesian Open Series and Australian Open Series within a week's time.
27 Jun 2017 12:49 PM
Kidambi Srikanth has now trained his eyes on the prestigious World Championship crown. (Photo: PTI)

I'll play to win at World Championship, says Kidambi Srikanth

Srikanth, who bounced back from an ankle injury, expressed happiness over his success in the last few weeks.
27 Jun 2017 6:54 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What is MST and how does it make Samsung Pay unique?

All MST does is to make the PoS machine think that the Samsung Pay user has actually swiped a physical card to make a transaction.
 

Ravi Shastri to apply for India head coach job after Anil Kumble's exit

Virat Kohli, who had differences with former India coach Anil Kumble, has enjoyed solid relationship with Ravi Shastri, who worked as Team India director before Kumble was appointed as India coach. (Photo: PTI)
 

My son will have fond memories of sitting on MS Dhoni’s lap: Sarfraz Ahmed; video

When asked about the photo of MS Dhoni holding his son Abdullah, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said, “Once he (Abdullah) grows up, he would have fond memories of him sitting on the lap of on one of the greats of the game.” (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

NASA Cassini probe captures Saturn's dawn in stunning image

The view was obtained at a distance of about one million kilometers from Saturn. (Photo: NASA)
 

Baby Driver review: Ansel Elgort and Jamie Foxx take us on the ride of our lives!

Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a car chase scene from 'Baby Driver'.
 

Who does Modi embrace and why?

It was only on the second day of Modi's trip that he swooped in for his bear hugs. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

Defending champion Sourabh Verma crashes out of Chinese Taipei Grand Prix

Fourth seed Sourabh Verma lost 19-21 20-22 to Lee Jia in the men's singles. (Photo: AFP)

I'll play to win at World Championship, says Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth has now trained his eyes on the prestigious World Championship crown. (Photo: PTI)

Kidambi Srikanth credits Pullela Gopichand for all recent success of Indian badminton

The Indian shuttler defeated reigning Olympic champion Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in the final of the Australia Open Super Series to win his second title in two weeks. (Photo:AP)

India’s Sourabh Verma look to defend title at Chinese Taipei Grand Prix Gold

This week his mental fortitude will be tested when the fourth seeded Indian begins his campaign against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia.(Photo: AFP)

Australian Open Superseries champion Kidambi Srikanth fought gastroenteritis

Kidambi Srikanth said that his desire to play more has helped him progress to the final of 3 consecutive super series tournaments. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham