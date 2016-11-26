Sports, Badminton

PV Sindhu wins semifinal, Sameer Verma in maiden Hong Kong Open final

PTI
Published Nov 26, 2016, 7:41 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2016, 8:45 pm IST
Sindhu managed to make it to her third succusive major finals after clinching silver in Rio Olympics and gold in China Open.
It was double bonanza for India at the Hong Kong Open, the last Super Series tournament of the season, as Sameer Verma and PV Sindhu dished out some superb performances to make it a super Sunday for Indian badminton fans on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
 It was double bonanza for India at the Hong Kong Open, the last Super Series tournament of the season, as Sameer Verma and PV Sindhu dished out some superb performances to make it a super Sunday for Indian badminton fans on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Kowloon: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu made it to her second successive summit clash in women's singles at the Hong Kong Open, on Saturday.

Meanwhilewhile, national champion Sameer Verma stunned world no. 3 Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark to reach his maiden Super Series final.

It was double bonanza for India at the Hong Kong Open, the last Super Series tournament of the season, as Sameer and Sindhu dished out some superb performances to make it a super Sunday for Indian badminton fans on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Sameer, who is the younger brother of Sourabh Verma, showed tremendous athleticism and accuracy in his strokes to notch up a hard-fought 21-19, 24-22 win over Denmark's Jorgensen, who had clinched the prestigious China Super Series Premier last week.

Sameer, who came into the tournament as a qualifier, will fight for the title against local favourite Ng Ka Long Angus.

Newly-crowned China Open champion, Sindhu, meanwhile, continued her rampaging run and disposed local shuttler Cheung Ngan Yi 21-14, 21-16 in a 46-minute match to set up a clash with Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying, seeded fourth, to lay claim for her second super series title.

It is a rare occasion when two Indians have reached the finals of the men's and women's singles competition of any particular tournament. For records, Saina Nehwal and K Srikanth had made the finals at 2014 China Open and 2015 India Open and both had emerged victorious.

The highlight of the day was Sameer's stunning win over Jorgensen, who reached the finals at China Open Super Series Premier, Japan Open (Runner-up) and Indonesia Open Super Series Premier (Runner-up) this year.

More than 40 ranking points separated World No. 43 Sameer from Jorgensen but all that didn't matter on Saturday as the Indian retrieved everything thrown at him by the Dane in the 46-minute fast-paced battle.

In one of the finest wins of his career, Sameer punched way above his weight as he opened up a massive 12-7 lead early on in the opening game. However, Jorgensen ensured he was not far behind as he clawed back to reduce the margin to 10-11 at the interval.

Jorgensen made Sameer run across the court but the young Indian was up for it most times and matched the Dane stroke for stroke to be 17-17.

Sameer marched ahead after that and grabbed three game points when the Dane hit the net.

A gruelling rally ensued with Jorgensen relying on his wristy returns and soft net play to save two points. Sameer finally pocketed the first game after winning a video referral when Jorgensen hit long.

In the second game, Jorgensen started on an aggressive note, opening up a healthy 11-5 lead at the interval. But a gritty Sameer fought back to draw level at 12-12 and then took a slender 13-12 lead.

Tags: pv sindhu, sameer verma, hong kong open

Related Stories

While PV Sindhu jumped two spots to claim ninth spot in the rankings, Saina Nehwal slipped five places to 11th in the BWF rankings. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu topples Saina Nehwal in BWF rankings

Kidambi Srikanth, who skipped the China Open, remained the best Indian men's shuttler at 12th spot.
25 Nov 2016 4:14 PM
Last week, Sindhu beat Sun Yu to claim the China Open Superseries title. (Photo: PTI)

Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu reaches semi-finals

Sindhu continued her winning ways at the Hong Kong Open on Friday, fighting past Indonesia's Liang Xiaoyu, 21-17, 21-23, 21-18.
25 Nov 2016 3:27 PM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Big B, Varun, Raveena pay tribute to 26/11 victims and martyrs on anniversary

The then ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.
 

Box office: Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh’s Dear Zindagi takes a good opening on day one

A still from 'Dear Zindagi'.
 

Video: Smriti Irani pays Rs 100 to cobbler for getting slippers repaired

Union minister Smriti Irani getting her slippers repaired (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exclusive! Is Sana Khan dating her Wajah Tum Ho director Vishal Pandya?

'Wajah Tum Ho' is all set to relase on December 2.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli sledges Ben Stokes during Mohali Test

Kohli’s aggressive style of cricket has helped India gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against England. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Snapped: Anushka Sharma spends time with Virat Kohli in Chandigarh before match

The picture shared on Twitter by @VirushkaWorld and the picture of Anushka while leaving for Chandigarh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

Saina Nehwal laments about pressure on Indian athletes

Although she lost to Cheung Ngan-yi on Friday, a quarterfinal finish in the Hong Kong Open indicates that Saina is on her way back to full match-fitness. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu topples Saina Nehwal in BWF rankings

While PV Sindhu jumped two spots to claim ninth spot in the rankings, Saina Nehwal slipped five places to 11th in the BWF rankings. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu reaches semi-finals

Last week, Sindhu beat Sun Yu to claim the China Open Superseries title. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal advance to quarters in Hong Kong

Sindhu could end up facing Saina in the semifinals if both players advance to the last 4 of the tournament. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kong Super Series: Saina struggles, Sindhu sails

Saina Nehwal
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham