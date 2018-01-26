search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  After scoring half century in the first innings, Cheteshwar Pujara scored just 1 run before being dismissed . (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs IND, 3rd Test Day 3: Kohli, Vijay solid after Pujara's dismissal
 
Sports, Badminton

Indonesia Masters: Saina Nehwal beats PV Sindhu, enters semi-final

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 26, 2018, 2:32 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2018, 2:36 pm IST
Saina took the first game quite comfortably, winning it 21-13.
Saina Nehwal defeated PV Sindhu 21-13, 21-19 to enter the semi-final of the Indonesian Badminton Championships in Jakarta here on Friday. The experienced Saina who pocketed the first game with ease, rallied back in the second game to win the set and match .(Photo: AFP)
 Saina Nehwal defeated PV Sindhu 21-13, 21-19 to enter the semi-final of the Indonesian Badminton Championships in Jakarta here on Friday. The experienced Saina who pocketed the first game with ease, rallied back in the second game to win the set and match .(Photo: AFP)

Jarkarta: Saina Nehwal defeated PV Sindhu 21-13, 21-19 to enter the semi-final of the Indonesian Masters in Jakarta on Friday. The experienced Saina who pocketed the first game with ease, rallied back in the second game to win the set and match .

Saina took the first game quite comfortably, winning it 21-13. However, Sindhu, changed gears in the second game as she picked up quick points to take 7-3 lead. Saina fought back brilliantly in the second game, to reduce the defecit to 5-9, but Sindhu went into the break with one point (11-10) lead.

 

After the break Saina used all her experience to take  the lead(14-13) for the firsttime in the match. Both the players went toe-to-toe as they matched shots for shots. Saina eventually pulled away and opened up 18-14 lead.

Sindhu was not going down with a fight as she tried to cut down the deficit eventually closing down the gap to 20-19.  In the end Siana closed the game 21-19 and with that she also mad eher way into the semi-finals.

Tags: pv sindhu, saina nehwal, indonesia masters


Related Stories

Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu to clash in quarterfinals at Jakarta


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

These fad diets could be ruining your chances of having children

According to experts, fad diets could actually be harming one’s chances of having a baby. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chinese woman pays 5 million Yuan to marry man 15 yrs younger

The 38-year-old woman offered the money to convince the parents of the 23-year-old man to accept the marriage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

SUV ends up in frozen lake as driver blindly follows directions from GPS

He was using an app called Waze which is owned by Google (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Live streaming, telecast, timings and more

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 player auction, which happens to be one of the biggest auctions in the history of the tournament, will take place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
 

Snake lover killed by pet 8-foot python he had since hatchling

Family members of keen snake handler Dan Brandon said that the snake was “his baby” at an inquest hearing. (Facebook screengrab/ Dan Brnadon)
 

Facial recognition test: iPhone X vs Samsung A8+ vs OnePlus 5T vs Honor View 10

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018), Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 5T and Honor View 10 are the best of all smartphones featuring facial recognition.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu to clash in quarterfinals at Jakarta

Saina took 37 minutes to overcome World No.20 Chinese Chen Xiaoxin 21-12, 21-18 while Sindhu stream-rolled Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia 21-12, 21-9.

Saina Nehwal has it easy in Indonesia

Saina Nehwal

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth eye strong starts at Indonesia Masters

Kidambi Srikanth

Premier Badminton League: Axelsen guides Blasters past Mumbai Rockets

Bengaluru Blasters’ Kirsty Gilmour en route to her 15-14, 15-8 win over Beiwen Zhang of Mumbai Rockets in their PBL match at Lucknow on Monday.

PBL: Battle is on for semifinal slots

The Delhi Dashers and North Eastern Warriors, who play their last league match on Wednesday, indicated neither will be conceding an inch.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham