Indonesia Masters: Saina Nehwal beats PV Sindhu, enters semi-final

Jarkarta: Saina Nehwal defeated PV Sindhu 21-13, 21-19 to enter the semi-final of the Indonesian Masters in Jakarta on Friday. The experienced Saina who pocketed the first game with ease, rallied back in the second game to win the set and match .

Saina took the first game quite comfortably, winning it 21-13. However, Sindhu, changed gears in the second game as she picked up quick points to take 7-3 lead. Saina fought back brilliantly in the second game, to reduce the defecit to 5-9, but Sindhu went into the break with one point (11-10) lead.

After the break Saina used all her experience to take the lead(14-13) for the firsttime in the match. Both the players went toe-to-toe as they matched shots for shots. Saina eventually pulled away and opened up 18-14 lead.

Sindhu was not going down with a fight as she tried to cut down the deficit eventually closing down the gap to 20-19. In the end Siana closed the game 21-19 and with that she also mad eher way into the semi-finals.