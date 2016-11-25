Hong Kong Open: Saina Nehwal loses in quarters, misses semis clash vs PV Sindhu

Hong Kong: Saina Nehwal’s campaign in Hong Kong open came to end, as she lost to Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan-yi 8-21, 21-18, 19-21 in the quarter-finals, on Friday.

Saina lost the first game 8-21, but made a comeback in the second game to beat Ngan-yi 21-18 to take the match to the final round.

The local shuttler held her nerves in the third game to beat Saina 19-21 to reach the semi-finals of the Superseries.

Earlier in the day, PV Sindhu defeated Indonesia's Liang Xiaoyu, 21-17, 21-23, 21-18 to reach the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open.