Sports, Badminton

Hong Kong Open: Saina Nehwal loses in quarters, misses semis clash vs PV Sindhu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 25, 2016, 5:23 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 5:50 pm IST
Saina lost the first game 8-21, but made a comeback in the second game to beat Ngan-yi 21-18 to take the match to the final round.
Saina Nehwal lost to Cheung Ngan-yi 8-21, 21-18, 19-21. (Photo: AFP)
Hong Kong: Saina Nehwal’s campaign in Hong Kong open came to end, as she lost to Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan-yi 8-21, 21-18, 19-21 in the quarter-finals, on Friday.

The local shuttler held her nerves in the third game to beat Saina 19-21 to reach the semi-finals of the Superseries.

Earlier in the day, PV Sindhu defeated Indonesia's Liang Xiaoyu, 21-17, 21-23, 21-18 to reach the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open.

Tags: saina nehwal, hong kong open

