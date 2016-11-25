Sports, Badminton

Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu reaches semi-finals

AFP
Published Nov 25, 2016, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 3:48 pm IST
Sindhu continued her winning ways at the Hong Kong Open on Friday, fighting past Indonesia's Liang Xiaoyu, 21-17, 21-23, 21-18.
Last week, Sindhu beat Sun Yu to claim the China Open Superseries title. (Photo: PTI)
Hong Kong: Sindhu continued her winning ways at the Hong Kong Open on Friday, fighting past Indonesia's Liang Xiaoyu, 21-17, 21-23, 21-18 to reach the semi-finals.

Last week, Sindhu beat Sun Yu to claim the China Open Superseries title, three months after she became the first Indian woman to win an individual Olympic silver medal.

PV Sindhu vowed there was "more to come" after she proved her Olympic success was no flash in the pan.

"This is only the start for me," the world number nine told AFP at the Hong Kong Coliseum stadium, where she racked up her eighth straight win on Friday.

"There's only more to come."

The next opponent for Sindhu, 21, could be compatriot Saina Nehwal, who had been India's most prominent badminton star after she won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics.

Sindhu exceeded Nehwal by winning silver, a result which catapulted her to fame in India with congratulations from the prime minister and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

"I didn't expect it," Sindhu said of her silver medal. "Yes of course my dream was to get a medal at the Olympics. It would be anybody's dream."

Tags: pv sindhu, hong kong open

