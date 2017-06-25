 LIVE !  :  Playing in his third consecutive Super Series finals, Kidambi Srikanth takes on Chen Long in the title clash of the Australian Open Super Series. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Kidambi Srikanth clinches Australian Open Super Series title
 
Sports, Badminton

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 25, 2017, 10:28 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2017, 11:48 am IST
Kidambi Srikanth defeated Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in the final to win his 4th Super Series title.
Sydney: Kidambi Srikanth has done it again. Playing in his third consecutive Super Series final, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Chen Long 22-20, to clinch the Australian Open Super Series title in Sydney on Sunday. The Indian shuttler displayed no discomfort as he defeated his Chinese opponents in straight games to win his 4th Super Series title.

Kidambi Srikanth has held his never eve though Chen Long threatened to run away with the advantage having secured a two-point lead, winning four points in a row, moving to 19-17. However, the Indian shuttler made a strong comeback to clinch the first game 22-20 to take an early advantage in the all-important final of the Australian Open Super Series in Sydney on Sunday.

Having completed a hat-trick of making it to the finals of the Super Series events, Kidambi Srikanth will be eager to clinch his maiden Australian Open Super Series title as he takes on Chen Long in the final on Sunday in Sydney.

The Indian shuttler, who is having a rollicking time, became the fifth player in the world to contest three successive Super Series finals.

Srikanth, who was a runner-up in the Singapore Open and a winner at the Indonesian Open, joined the likes of Indonesia's Sony Dwi Kuncoro, Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei, the Chinese duo of Chen Long and Lin Dan, who have made it to three consecutive Super Series finals.

Srikanth sailed past Shi Yuqi 21-10, 21-14 in just 37 minutes in the semifinal to seal his place in the final showdown.

While Srikanth did not have break much sweat in his semifinal clash, his opponent in final, Chen, held his nerve in the semifinals to move past South Korea's Lee Hyun-Il 26-24, 15-21, 21-17 in 68 minutes.

Tags: kidambi srikanth, chen long, australian open super series, live updates
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney

 




LIVE| Kidambi Srikanth clinches Australian Open Super Series title

