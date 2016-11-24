PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal advance to quarters in Hong Kong

Sindhu could end up facing Saina in the semifinals if both players advance to the last 4 of the tournament. (Photo: AFP)

Kowloon: PV Sindhu advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open Super Series with a 21-10, 21-14 victory over Taiwan’s Hsu Ya Ching.

Earlier today, Sania Nehwal, who is playing her second major tournament after a long injury break also advanced to the quarterfinals. Saina beat Japan's Sayaka Sato 21-18, 9-21, 21-16.

Saina was made to work hard on the court after she won the first game 21-18. The Japanese shuttler mounted a comeback in the match with a 9-21 win in the second game.

Sania, however, regained her composure back in the final game and won 21-16 to win the match.

Ajay Jayaram also qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament with a 21-18, 21-19 victory over Huang Yuxiang.