Sports, Badminton

3 in a row: Kidambi Srikanth storms into Australia Open Super Series final

PTI
Published Jun 24, 2017, 11:07 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2017, 11:22 am IST
Srikanth has previously reached the final of the Singapore Open and Indonesia Open. He was runner-up at Singapore while he won at Indonesia.
Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated Yuqi Shi 21-10, 21-14 in 27 in the semifinals of the Australian Open to seal a place in the final. (Photo: AP)
 Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated Yuqi Shi 21-10, 21-14 in 27 in the semifinals of the Australian Open to seal a place in the final. (Photo: AP)

Sydney:

Kidambi Srikanth continued his dream run and grabbed a third successive Super Series final spot at the Australian Open with a straight-game victory over China's Shi Yuqi here on Saturday.

Srikanth, who had reached the summit clash in Singapore and Indonesia, joined Indonesia's Sony Dwi Kuncoro, Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei, the Chinese duo of Chen Long and Lin Dan to become only the fifth player in the world to contest three successive Super Series finals.

A former World No.3, Srikanth, who had reached the semifinals in the last edition, produced yet another near-perfect performance to outclass All England finalist Shi 21-10, 21-14 in a 37-minute match to notch up his second win over the

Chinese. Srikanth had beaten him at the quarters of the Singapore Open in April.

"It's a dream performance," said Srikanth, who had suffered a stress fracture in his right ankle after the Olympics.

"I played a World Super Series final (Singapore Open) after two years, and then to play the next two finals is a dream for sure."

"I was in control of the whole match, I didn't give him any easy points at the start. It's just that I had to stay there, he's someone who wants to keep the shuttle in play and goes for the odd shot, so I wanted to stay there and not give him easy points. I was in control at the net."

Srikanth will play either reigning Olympic champion and two-time World champion and All England champion Chen Long or Korea's Lee Hyun II in the finals.

"I have no thoughts about the final, no thoughts about winning or losing. (If it is Chen Long) I've played him four or five times. Most times it was close. I played him twice this year, I lost 21-19 or so," he said.

Srikanth and Shi engaged in long rallies with both the shuttlers staying away from the net early on. The Indian relied on strong returns to lead 9-6 in the first game. Srikanth showed better anticipation and immaculate stroke play to lead 11-7 at the break.

He continued to dominate the proceedings with Shi hitting long, finding the nets. At 16-9, Srikanth had a service error as the shuttle went to the net.

But that didn't affect his run as he continued to move ahead and reached the game point when the Chinese faltered with a net-stroke. The Indian seized the opportunity with a straight smash which left his opponent stranded.

Shi took a slender early lead in the second game but Srikanth caught up at 2-2 and edged ahead with an onrushing return at the net.

The duo engaged in some sensational rallies where both tried to surprise each other with odd shots. But it was Srikanth's brilliant net play which helped him to move to 7-6 with a backhand smash.

Shi's every ploy was met with determination from Srikanth and it seemed the Chinese had run out of ideas.

He did play some extraordinary strokes but the Indian was always a step ahead. He once again gained a three-point advantage at the interval with another attacking net play.

After the break, the Chinese tried to be more aggressive but Srikanth managed to reach 15-8. Shi grabbed three straight points but another rally ended with his shuttle going long as Srikanth moved to 16-11.

The Indian seemed in total control as he moved effortlessly to change positions from the forecourt to the back to eventually move to 19-13.

Another stiff smash at the net and Srikanth had seven match points. He left one at the baseline but another jump cross court smash took him to the finals.  

Tags: kidambi srikanth, australian open super series, yuqi shi
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney

 




Related Stories

HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy improve their BWF ranking

Indian ace K Srikanth improved 11 places to jump to the 11th spot, while H S Prannoy improved four places to reach a 21st spot.
23 Jun 2017 12:53 PM
Kidambi Srikanth showed great character to rally back into the match in the second game. (Photo: AP)

Kidambi Srikanth clinches maiden Indonesia Open Superseries title

Kidambi Srikanth completed a comfortable victory over Kazumasa Sakai, to notch up his first Indonesia Open title.
18 Jun 2017 1:25 PM
Kidambi Srikanth fought hard to emerge victorious against B Sai Praneeth in the Australian Open Superseries quarterfinal. (Photo: AP)

Australian Open: Kidambi Srikanth brushes past B Sai Praneeth to book semifinal spot

Kidambi Srikanth overcame his demons from the Singapore Open final, to defeat B Sai Praneeth 25-23, 21-17 in straight games.
23 Jun 2017 12:07 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Depp apologises for his Donald Trump assassination joke, says 'intended no malice'

Johnny Depp. (Pic: AP)
 

3 in a row: Kidambi Srikanth storms into Australia Open Super Series final

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated Yuqi Shi 21-10, 21-14 in 27 in the semifinals of the Australian Open to seal a place in the final. (Photo: AP)
 

Isro tests new technologies at zero cost

By keeping the fourth stage (PS4) of PSLV-C38 rocket active for nearly 15 hours after injecting the 31 satellites into orbit on Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully demonstrated an innovative way to test its new technologies with no cost.
 

MS Dhoni will help youngsters in Anil Kumble’s absence: Virat Kohli's childhood coach

"There might be some differences (between Kohli and Kumble) and it is better if keep the talks that happen in dressing room there itself," said Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma. (Photo: AP)
 

Jason Roy becomes 1st player to be given out obstructing the field in T20Is; video

Chasing a target of 175, England were on course of a series-clinching win with 133/2 in the 16th over bowled by Chris Morris when Roy, who was batting superbly on 67, was given out. (Photo: AFP)
 

Anil Kumble wanted 60 per cent of captain’s gains

Anil Kumble’s proposal is an indicator that whenever Virat Kohli would have earned more from the BCCI, his own earnings would have gone up proportionately. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

Tai Tzu Ying stuns PV Sindhu in Australian Open quarter-final

Rio-Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu makes quater-final exit from Australian Open (Photo:AFP)

Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy improve their BWF ranking

HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth

Australian Open: Srikanth beats world no 1 Son Wan Ho, enters quarterfinals

Kidambi defeated world no 1 Son Wan Ho for the second time in two weeks. (Photo: AP)

Australian Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth advance to next round

Saina beat fourth seed Sung Ji Hyun of Korea 21-10 21-16. (Photo: BAI / Twitter)

Australian Open: Kidambi Srikanth brushes past B Sai Praneeth to book semifinal spot

Kidambi Srikanth fought hard to emerge victorious against B Sai Praneeth in the Australian Open Superseries quarterfinal. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham