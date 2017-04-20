Sports, Badminton

PV Sindhu surges to third spot, B Sai Praneeth achieves career-best ranking

ANI
Published Apr 20, 2017, 5:47 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 5:47 pm IST
Saina Nehwal has moved up one place to the 8th spot despite not playing the Singapore Open.
Earlier this month, PV Sindhu had attained her career-best world number 2 ranking after clinching her maiden India Open Super Series title. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: Olympic medallist PV Sindhu climbed up two places to achieve third spot in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released on Thursday.

Sindhu's upward move in rankings came after she made a quarter-final finish at the Singapore Open Superseries, where she went down 11-21, 15-21 at the hands of World No.3 and long-time arch-rival Carolina Marin of Spain.

Earlier this month, Sindhu had attained her career-best world number two ranking after clinching her maiden India Open Super Series title.

She, however, was once again dropped to World No 5 following a first round exit at the Malaysian Open.

Meanwhile, ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, who is still struggling to find her feet after a knee injury post the Rio Olympics, has moved up one place to the eighth spot despite not playing the Singapore Open.

In the men's singles rankings, B. Sai Praneeth has jumped up eight places to achieve his career-best ranking of World No 22 after clinching Singapore Open title following a straight games win over Kidambi Srikanth.

While Ajay Jayaram stands at the 13th spot having climbed one place, Srikanth moved eight places to rank 21st in the world.

The women's singles chart is led by Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei with 93721 points, while Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia is leading the men's singles chart with 81703 points.

PV Sindhu is at second spot with 75759 points. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu reaches career-best second spot in world rankings

PV Sindhu jumped three places from the fifth spot to attain career-best world rankings by rising to world No. 2 position.
06 Apr 2017 4:29 PM
B Sai Praneeth improved his head-to-head record against Kidambi Srikanth to 5-1. (Photo: PTI)

Singapore Open: B Sai Praneeth defeats Kidambi Srikanth to be crowned champion

B Sai Praneeth becomes the second Indian to win a men's singles Superseries title, after winning the Singapore Open.
16 Apr 2017 12:24 PM
P. V. Sindhu (right) poses alongside Carolina Marin after winning the women’s singles final of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open Superseries badminton tournament in New Delhi on Sunday. Sindhu beat Marin 21-19, 21-16. (Photo: AP)

PV Sindhu blows Olympic champion Carolina Marin away to clinch Indian Open

In the opening game, Sindhu took to a 6-1 lead before Marin found her way back.
03 Apr 2017 1:07 AM

Celebratory mood at Gopichand Academy

Muliyando (National Camp Foreign Coach), Pullela Gopichand (National Coach), Amrish (National Camp Coach), Rajendra Kumar (Head Coach) and Anil Kumar (Coach)

Singapore Super Series: B Sai Praneeth's gesture towards Kidambi Srikanth wins hearts

Clinching Singapore Super Series title, B Sai Praneeth became only the fourth Indian shuttler after Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth to have won a Super Series event. (Photo: Kidambi Srikanth Facebook)

Singapore Open: B Sai Praneeth defeats Kidambi Srikanth to be crowned champion

B Sai Praneeth improved his head-to-head record against Kidambi Srikanth to 5-1. (Photo: PTI)

Singapore Super Series: B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth set for final showdown

The Indian has some big wins in his career, which include victories against 2003 All England Champion Muhammad Hafiz, former World and Olympic champion Hashim of Malaysia, and three-time Olympic silver medallist and World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia. (Photo: PTI)

Singapore Super Series: Carolina Marin downs PV Sindhu in quarterfinals

It was a rare bad day in office for PV Sindhu as she was completely outwitted by Carolina Marin 21-11, 21-15, who showed tremendous agility and pounced on every opportunity to emerge victorious. (Photo: PTI)
