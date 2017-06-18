 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli’s India and Sarfraz Ahmed’s Pakistan will once again battle it out for an ICC trophy, when they face-off in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP) LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan final: Virat Kohli elects to bowl
 
Indonesia Open Superseries final: Kidambi Srikanth vs Kazumasa Sakai

Published Jun 18, 2017
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 1:50 pm IST
After having overcome a stiff challenge from HS Prannoy, Kazumasa Sakai of Japan faces Kidambi Srikanth in the Indonesia Open final.
Kidambi Srikanth will be looking for his first Indonesia Open Superseries victory against Kazumasa Sakai in the final. (Photo: AP)
Jakarta: The semifinals of the Indonesia Open Superseries have been rather bittersweet for the Indian badminton fans.

While giantkiller HS Prannoy’s dream run, in which he vanquished Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei and Olympic champion Chen Long, to make it through to his first ever ever semifinal appearance at a Superseries event, he ran out of steam in the last four, losing 21-17, 26-28, 21-18 against Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai, who now faces Prannoy’s compatriot former world no 4 in the summit clash.

Srikanth has also had his share of giantkilling in the tournament, having defeated world no 1 Son Wan Ho of South Korea 21-15, 14-21, 24-22, to get a shot at the title.

Srikanth is on a comeback trail after a an injury layoff, and ahs already shown glimpses of the form that took him to number four in the BWF World rankings in the men’s singles category.

Earlier this year, he made it to the Singapore Open, where he lost out to compatriot B Sai Praneeth 21-17, 17-21, 12-21.

Srikanth’s best performance in the Indonesia Open so far, has been a run to the final, two years back, when he lost out to Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia in the summit clash.

