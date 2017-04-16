Live| Singapore Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth face-off in 1st all-Indian final

Singapore: The world of badminton is set to witness history, as two Indian shuttlers – Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth – are set to go up in arms against each other in the final of the Singapore Open Super Series final.

This will be the first time that two Indians will face each other in the final of a Super Series tournament.

Srikanth, who is a former world no. 3, overcame Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-13, 21-14, while Praneeth shed not sweat, as he shot past Sout Korea’s Lee Dong Keun.

Interestingly, Praneeth has the upper hand in the head-to-head between the two players, with a 4-1 record.