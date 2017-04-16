 LIVE !  :  B Sai Praneeth leads the head-to-head record against Kidambi Srikanth, with a 4-1 lead. (Photo: PTI) Live| Singapore Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth face-off in 1st all-Indian final
 
This will be the first time that two Indians will face each other in the final of a Super Series tournament.
Singapore: The world of badminton is set to witness history, as two Indian shuttlers – Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth – are set to go up in arms against each other in the final of the Singapore Open Super Series final.

This will be the first time that two Indians will face each other in the final of a Super Series tournament.

Srikanth, who is a former world no. 3, overcame Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-13, 21-14, while Praneeth shed not sweat, as he shot past Sout Korea’s Lee Dong Keun.

Interestingly, Praneeth has the upper hand in the head-to-head between the two players, with a 4-1 record.

The Indian has some big wins in his career, which include victories against 2003 All England Champion Muhammad Hafiz, former World and Olympic champion Hashim of Malaysia, and three-time Olympic silver medallist and World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia.

Singapore Super Series: B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth set for final showdown

B Sai Praneeth dished out a dominating performance to outclass Korea's Lee Dong-keun 21-6, 21-8 in a lop-sided semifinal.
15 Apr 2017 4:01 PM
Ajay Jayaram

Korea Open: Last-8 berth for Ajay Jayaram, Sai Praneeth out

The world No.27 defeated Huang 21-15, 21-18 in a 40-minute battle to set up a clash with Korean Lee Hyun Il.
30 Sep 2016 6:46 AM

Singapore Super Series: B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth set for final showdown

The Indian has some big wins in his career, which include victories against 2003 All England Champion Muhammad Hafiz, former World and Olympic champion Hashim of Malaysia, and three-time Olympic silver medallist and World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia. (Photo: PTI)

Singapore Super Series: Carolina Marin downs PV Sindhu in quarterfinals

It was a rare bad day in office for PV Sindhu as she was completely outwitted by Carolina Marin 21-11, 21-15, who showed tremendous agility and pounced on every opportunity to emerge victorious. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth advance to quarterfinals Singapore Super Series

PV Sindhu will take on the winner of the match between Chia Hsin Lee and Carolina Marin. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu, unknown Nikhar Garg in fray for BWF athletes' commission

PV Sindhu., who clinched silver medal at the Rio Olympics, is among the nine shuttlers vying for a position in the Badminton World Federation's Athletes Commission. (Photo: )

China's Lin Dan grabs first ever Malaysia Open title

Lin Dan defeated Lee Chong Wei 21-19, 21-14 in 55 minutes. (Photo: AP)
