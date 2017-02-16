Sports, Badminton

PV Sindhu jumps to career-best No. 5 in BWF rankings, Saina Nehwal stays put at No. 9

Published Feb 16, 2017, 4:00 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2017, 4:36 pm IST
While PV Sindhu jumped to her career best ranking, Saina Nehwal remained at No. 9, making it two Indians in the top 10.
PV Sindhu has had a marquee year, clinching silver at the Rio Olympics. (Photo: AFP)
Mumbai: Ace shuttler PV Sindhu attained her career best BWF women’s singles ranking, jumping to the fifth spot, on Wednesday.

Sindhu, who was previously on the sixth spot, surged ahead of Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, to attain her career best ranking.

Saina Nehwal, who stayed put at No. 9, is the second Indian in the top 10 spots of the BWF rankings, which is headed by Tai Tzu Ying of the Chinese Taipei.

BWF women's singles rankings. (Photo: Screengrab)BWF women's singles rankings. (Photo: Screengrab)

Meanwhile, Spain’s Carolina Marin remains the only non-Asian in the top 10 spots of the BWF women’s rankings.

