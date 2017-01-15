Sports, Badminton

Chennai Smashers crowned PBL champions after beating Mumbai Rockets

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 15, 2017, 1:01 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2017, 3:53 am IST
The Smashers' lead star P.V. Sindhu then widened the gap to 3-0 with a 11-8, 11-8 win over Sung Ji Hyun of the Rockets.
Chennai Smashers’ P.V. Sindhu en route to her 11-8, 11-8 win over Sung Ji-hyun of Mumbai Rockets in the Premier Badminton League Season-2 final in New Delhi on Saturday (Photo: AP)
 Chennai Smashers’ P.V. Sindhu en route to her 11-8, 11-8 win over Sung Ji-hyun of Mumbai Rockets in the Premier Badminton League Season-2 final in New Delhi on Saturday (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: In a battle that went down to the wire, Chennai Smashers won the Premier Badminton League Season 2 by a 3-2 margin at the Siri Fort Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Tanongsak Saemsomboonsuk of the Smashers won a pulsating deciding encounter after both sides had cancelled out each other's trump matches, beating Ajay Jayaram of the Mumbai Rockets by a 9-11, 11-7, 11-3 margin to set off celebrations in their camp before a packed audience.

Chennai were given a flier as their mixed doubles pair of Gabrielle Adcock and Chris Adcock won their trump match against Nipitphon Puangpuapech and Nadiedza Zeiba 11-8, 11-6 to put two points in the kitty.

The Smashers' lead star P.V. Sindhu then widened the gap to 3-0 with a 11-8, 11-8 win over Sung Ji Hyun of the Rockets, but Mumbai staged a turnaround in the men's doubles, which was their trump game.

Chris Adcock returned to the court with Mads Pieler Kolding hoping to shut the door on the Rockets but the Smashers' duo were swept aside 12-10, 11-6 by Nipitphon and Lee Yong Dae to close the gap in one leap to 3-2.

Mumbai's unbeaten men's singles star H.S. Prannoy then won his seventh straight match of the league, outpointing Chennai's Parupalli Kashyap 11-4, 8-11, 11-8 in a thriller to tie scores at three-all. Kashyap fought back strongly from the first set deficit but midway through the decider fell and injured his shoulder, Prannoy cashing in on the chance quickly.

It was then left to the second men's singles to separate winner from runner-up.
Late on Friday night, Mumbai Rockets thrashed the Carolina Marin-led Hyderabad Hunters in the second semi-final. South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun set the tone with a gritty three-set victory over the world number one and Olympic champion 6-11, 11-6, 11-5 and Marin's defeat appeared to throw Hyderabad off their stride.

Mumbai also took the second trump match, H.S. Prannoy's three-set win over Sameer Verma in the first men's singles giving them an unbeatable
edge, eliminating the need to play the rest of the matches.

Tags: premier badminton league, chennai smashers

World Gallery

At the dusk of both of their political careers, surrounded by teary friends and family, President Barack Obama on Thursday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Joe Biden, the man he called, 'the finest vice president we have ever seen'.

Biden breaks down after Obama surprises him with Medal of Freedom
Every January, thousands of voodoo worshippers joined by crowds of tourists and descendants of slaves trudge down the long sand track leading to the beach at Ouidah in Benin.

Thousands of worshippers and tourists flock to West Africa for a Voodoo pilgrimage
In a speech that was inspirational and emotional, Barack Obama bid adieu as the President of United States of America.

Nostalgia, tears, smiles: Barack Obama's farewell speech had it all
Thousands of Mexicans marched in the capital Monday to complain about a gasoline price increase, demonstrating a day after police in Sonora state fought a pitched, three-hour battle to free a border rail crossing blocked by protesters.

More gas hike protests in Mexico a day after clash at border
A massive crowd of mostly barefoot Filipino Roman Catholic devotees joined an annual procession of a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ held under tight security due to fears of a possible attack following the killing of a suspected Islamic extremist leader.

Thousands gather at Manila for annual Catholic procession amid heavy security
Millions of Americans were struggling under a winter storm that blocked roads and covered airports in snow, paralyzing transportation from Alabama all the way to New York City.

Winter storm cripples South, wrecks havoc across US
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shah Rukh is a very possessive person: Karan Johar in his book
 

Romance of the year: Katrina to romance ex-lovers Ranbir and Salman

Bollywood's ex-lovers will be sharing silver screen this year.
 

School children attempt to foster peace through Indo-Pak calendar

The Indo-Pak peace calendar created by school children from both countries. (Photo: Aaghaz-e-Dosti blog)
 

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

The women have asked for help from volunteers around the world to sew, crochet or knit pink hats with ears by using simple patterns available on the project's website. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pics: Iulia Vantur is all about unwinding this weekend. Here is how!

Iulia Vantur
 

Obama thanks NASA for taking his sign to Mars

Signed, sealed, delivered. I carried @POTUS's signature to the surface of #Mars. http://go.nasa.gov/2jIeWVU #NASAPast8Years, Curiosity Rover tweeted. (Photo: Twitter/Curiosity Rover)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

Chennai smash Awadhe aside

P.V. Sindhu

PBL: Hyderabad Hunters ride on Carolina Marin magic, book last semi-final berth

Carolina Marin

Chennai Smashers grab the momentum

Chennai Smashers P V Sindhu plays against Awadh Warrior Rituparna Das during the Premier Badminton League match. (Photo: AP)

PBL: Chennai Smashers into semis

Chennai Smashers Tommy Sugiarto plays against Ajay Jayaram of Mumbai Rockets during premier Badminton league match at Kormangla indoor stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Sugiarto won the match by 8-11,11-2,11-5. (Photo: AP)

Staying at No 1 not easy: Carolina Marin

Carolina Marin
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham