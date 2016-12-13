Sports, Badminton

PV Sindhu wins Most Improved Player award

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 13, 2016, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 12:04 pm IST
Lee Chong Wei won the Male Player of the Year Award. Japan's Misaki Matsutomo/Ayaka Takahashi won the Female Player of the Year award.
PV Sindhu won her first Superseries title in China in November. (Photo: BWF)
 PV Sindhu won her first Superseries title in China in November. (Photo: BWF)

Dubai: Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu won Badminton World Federation (BWF) Most Improved Player of the Year award at the Players’ Reception and Gala Dinner in Dubai on Monday.

Sindhu, who lost to Carolina Marin in the finals of the womens’ singles in the summer games, won her first Superseries title in China in November.

The shuttler also reached the final of Hong Kong open and qualified for her maiden Superseries Finals, scheduled to be played in Dubai. Sindhu is drawn in Group B along with Olympic gold medallist Marin.

“I didn’t expect to get this award, so I’m excited and happy. “It’s good to be here in Dubai. It’s my first time at the Dubai World Superseries Finals. My draw is tough, I’m with Carolina (Marin), He Bingjiao and Sun Yu. I have to play well from the start,” Sindhu was quoted as saying by BWF’s official website.

Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei won the Male Player of the Year award.

Japan's Misaki Matsutomo/Ayaka Takahashi won the Female Player of the Year award.

Tags: pv sindhu, lee chong wei, badminton world federation (bwf)

Related Stories

PV Sindhu, coached by Pullela Gopichand, became the first Indian shuttler to win a Silver at the Olympics. (Photo: AFP)

Sindhu’s silver has fired up sport: Pullela Gopichand

Pullela Gopichand said, badminton has done well for the last few years.
09 Dec 2016 3:34 AM
PV Sindhu, India’s Rio Olympic silver medallist shuttler, will feature in the World Super Series Finals for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu makes the cut for World Super Series Finals

While India's Rio Olympic silver medallist made it to the prestigious tournament, Saina Nehwal could not find a place in the competition.
29 Nov 2016 1:42 PM
The China Open title is Sindhu’s first major exploit since bagging silver medal at the Rio Olympics, earlier this year. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu breezes past Sun Yu to win maiden China Open title

Sindhu becomes the second Indian and the third non-Chinese shuttler to win the title.
20 Nov 2016 1:52 PM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PV Sindhu wins Most Improved Player award

PV Sindhu won her first Superseries title in China in November. (Photo: BWF)
 

Sara Ali Khan to debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Karan Malhotra’s next?

Amrita Singh has been denying reports of her daughter's debut, but it seems that this Hrithik Roshan starrer would be Sara's debut.
 

On the ground! Police help Alabama man stage proposal to girlfriend

McPherson followed their orders and held out a ring for Blackmon, who quickly went from being frightened to overjoyed. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Priyanka 'honoured' to be UNICEF Global Ambassador, meets Beckham, Jackie Chan

The photo that Priyanka Chopra shared on Twitter and Instagram.
 

China's richest man looking for successor after son refuses to takeover

Wang Jianlin, 62, founder and chairman of Dalian Wanda Group Co, whose business includes shopping malls, theme parks, sports clubs and cinemas, said he is most likely to pick from a group of professional managers to take over the running of his business. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Demonetized wedding: UP Groom gets Rs 11, tea for guests

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

Saina Nehwal back as India’s No. 1: BWF Rankings

Saina is the highest ranked Indian female singles shuttler in the rankings. (Photo: PTI)

IPTL: Sania, Bopanna turn heat on, Indian Aces slam Singapore

UAE Royals’ Ana Ivanovic in action against Kurumi Nara of the Japan Warriors in their IPTL match on Friday in Hyderabad.

PBL to kick off in Hyderabad

Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu and other shuttlers pose at the press conference for the PBL Season 2 in Hyderabad on Friday.

Sindhu’s silver has fired up sport: Pullela Gopichand

PV Sindhu, coached by Pullela Gopichand, became the first Indian shuttler to win a Silver at the Olympics. (Photo: AFP)

Ashwini Ponnappa, Sikki Reddy lose Wales Int’l Challenge, end runners-up

Ashwini and Sikki had comfortably beaten England's Lauren Smith and Sophie Brown 21-16, 21-18 in their semifinal match. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham