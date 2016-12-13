PV Sindhu wins Most Improved Player award

PV Sindhu won her first Superseries title in China in November. (Photo: BWF)

Dubai: Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu won Badminton World Federation (BWF) Most Improved Player of the Year award at the Players’ Reception and Gala Dinner in Dubai on Monday.

Sindhu, who lost to Carolina Marin in the finals of the womens’ singles in the summer games, won her first Superseries title in China in November.

The shuttler also reached the final of Hong Kong open and qualified for her maiden Superseries Finals, scheduled to be played in Dubai. Sindhu is drawn in Group B along with Olympic gold medallist Marin.

“I didn’t expect to get this award, so I’m excited and happy. “It’s good to be here in Dubai. It’s my first time at the Dubai World Superseries Finals. My draw is tough, I’m with Carolina (Marin), He Bingjiao and Sun Yu. I have to play well from the start,” Sindhu was quoted as saying by BWF’s official website.

Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei won the Male Player of the Year award.

Japan's Misaki Matsutomo/Ayaka Takahashi won the Female Player of the Year award.