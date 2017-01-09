PBL: Jwala Gutta, Jan O Jorgensen fire big as Delhi Acers smash Chennai

Delhi Acers Jwala Gutta and Vladimir Ivanov plays against Chennai Smashers Chris Adcock and P V Sindhu during Premier Badminton match at Koramangla indoor stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Delhi Acers won the mixed double match. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: It took them four outings, but the Delhi Acers finally put up a strong show as they clinched their first win of the season. The Delhi team thrashed Chennai Smashers 5-2 at the ongoing Premier Badminton League on Sunday.

The Acers, a strong team on paper, have failed to get going in the league, but on this day, wrapped up the tie in four matches, making the last match between PV Sindhu and Tanvi Lad inconsequential which the Olympic silver medallist won for their only point from the tie.

The Delhi outfit got off to the right start as Jan O Jorgensen defeated Tommy Sugiarto. The 29-year-old fought back after losing the opening game, to defeat the 28-year-old Sugiarto 10-12, 11-4, 11-6.

The mixed doubles went down the same path as well, as Sindhu and Chris Adcock won the first game against the Acers’ duo of Jwala Gutta and Vladimir Ivanov 7-11. But the Delhi team, who looked a different outfit on the day was not going to let go so easily. They won the next game with ease as several unforced errors saw the Acers take the game 11-4 to before Jwala and Ivanov won the decider 11-9.

With a comfortable 2-0 lead, the Acers walked away with the third tie as well as Son Wan Ho ousted Parupalli Kashyap in straight games. The duo went neck-to-neck from the onset with Kashyap taking the lead at game point. The tie, which saw the longest rallies of the match saw Ho fight back to take the opening game 12-10, before sailing through in the next at 11-4.

The Acers then wrapped up the tie in their trump encounter which was their men’s doubles contest. Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov received a standing ovation from their team-mates as they defeated Chris Adcock and Mads Pieler Kolding 11-6, 11-6.

Though Delhi had won, the crowd remained rooted for their Olympic star and Sindhu ensured Chennai would go away with two points, defeating Delhi’s Tanvi 11-6, 11-7.

Rockets off to good start

Mumbai Rockets continued their fine form as they got off to a positive start, clinching the opening match against home team Bengaluru Blasters.

The Blasters, who had lost their opening home tie to Hyderabad Hunters on Saturday was in desperate need for a victory.

In the first match, Sourabh Verma looked set to take the men’s single against Rockets’ HS Prannoy as he cruised to take the opening game 11-4. But it was short-lived as Prannoy was at his attacking best, winning the next to games 11-6, 11-3.