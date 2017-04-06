Sports, Badminton

PV Sindhu reaches career-best second spot in world rankings

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 6, 2017, 4:29 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2017, 4:29 pm IST
PV Sindhu jumped three places from the fifth spot to attain career-best world rankings by rising to world No. 2 position.
PV Sindhu is at second spot with 75759 points. (Photo: PTI)
 PV Sindhu is at second spot with 75759 points. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu attained career-best world rankings by rising to world No. 2 position on Thursday. The Rio Olympic silver medallist jumped three places from the fifth spot.

The jump in the rankings comes after the 21-year-old shuttler beat Rio gold medallist Carolina Marin in straight sets 21-19, 21-16 in the India Open final to claim her first title at home.

r

Sindhu who has 75759 points trails Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying, who has 87911 ranking points. Marin is on third place with 75664 points.

Saina Nehwal dropped one place in women’s singles ranking to be at nine.

Ajay Jayaram was the highest ranked Indian in the men’s singles ranking at 20th spot.

