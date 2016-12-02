Sports, Badminton

PV Sindhu climbs to career-best world rankings

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 2, 2016, 7:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 7:17 pm IST
Saina Nehwal, who was at the 11th position, jumped a spot after making the quarters of Hong Kong Open.
Sindhu is now assured of a spot in the BWF Superseries Final in Dubai, in December 2016. (Photo: AFP)
 Sindhu is now assured of a spot in the BWF Superseries Final in Dubai, in December 2016. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu has reached her career-best No. 7 in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) women’s singles rankings, while Saina Nehwal climbed her way back to the top 10 at 10th position.

Sindhu’s rise comes as a result of her terrific performance at back-to-back Superseries events - the China Open and the Hong Kong Open. The Olympian won the Hong Kong open, while she finished as a runner-up in the China Open

Sindhu is now assured of a spot in the BWF Superseries Final in Dubai, in December 2016. Only top-shuttlers can take part in the Superseries final.

Saina, who was at the 11th position, jumped a spot after making the quarters of Hong Kong Open.

Top of the table in women’s singles rankings witnessed a major change. Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying, who won the Hong Kong Open, dethroned Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin of Spain from the top spot. Marin now sits at the 2nd position, Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon fell one spot to No.3.

There was good news for Sameer Verma. The shuttler jumped 13 spots to No. 30, after he finished as a runner-up in the Hong Kong Open.

Kidambi Srikanth fell one spot to No.13 and Ajay Jayaram remained at 19.

Tags: saina nehwal, pv sindhu, bwf rankings
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

PV Sindhu, India’s Rio Olympic silver medallist shuttler, will feature in the World Super Series Finals for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu makes the cut for World Super Series Finals

While India's Rio Olympic silver medallist made it to the prestigious tournament, Saina Nehwal could not find a place in the competition.
29 Nov 2016 1:42 PM

Nation Gallery

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar commissioned ‘INS Chennai’, the third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer in the Kolkata class, here on Monday.

INS Chennai commissioned, largest-ever warship to be built in India
At least 96 passengers were killed and over 226 injured - 76 of them seriously - when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Pukhraya in Kanpur dehat district in the wee hours on Sunday.

Patna-Indore Express derails in Kanpur, scores killed
Long queues were noticed outside cash deposit machine counters, ATMs and petrol pumps across various cities in the entire nation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the bold step against black money and corruption by banning existing 500 and 1000 rupee notes beginning November 9.

Long queues at ATMs after Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes ban
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, held wide-ranging talks Monday aimed at deepening ties between their countries and boosting trade and investment as the U.K. gets set to leave the European Union. (Photo: Agencies)

Theresa May lays groundwork for post-Brexit India trade deal
Air pollution is said to have reached alarming levels in both Delhi and Gurgaon, with the cities recording the worst level of smog in 17 years.

'Smoky' future for our children? Pollution chokes Delhi, Gurgaon
The Prime Minister, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh on the state's foundation day, inaugurated the Jungle Safari park. (Photo: Twitter/PIB)

For the first time, Narendra Modi behind the camera
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Clown man’ of Aleppo who entertained traumatised children dies in air strike

This undated photo courtesy of Ahmad al-Khatib, a media activist in Aleppo, shows Syrian social worker Anas al-Basha, 24, dressed as a clown, while posing for a photograph in Aleppo, Syria. (Photo: AP)
 

Rakesh Roshan to release Hrithik's Kaabil a day before Shah Rukh Khan's Raees

'Kaabil,' helmed by Sanjay Gupta, also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy.
 

‘False is good’: 18-year-old Macedonian shows how fake news is done

Stories from USA Daily News 24, a fake news site registered in Veles, Macedonia. (Photo: AP)
 

'Not my image': Designer Tom Ford refuses to dress Melania Trump

Designer Sophie Theallat wrote an open letter last month urging colleagues not to dress Melania Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Did you spot Farhan Akhtar in Arjun Rampal's Daddy teaser?

Screengrabs from the teaser.
 

Watching too much porn is causing erectile problems for 1 in 10 men

Too much porn is ruining young healthy men's sex life (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

Coach Vimal says Saina Nehwal should be back to best by January-end

Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal enters round 2 of Macau Open, P Kashyap crashes out

Saina Nehwal will be looking for a better showing in the Macau Open, after mustering-up a quarterfinal finish in the Hong Kong Open. (Photo: AFP)

P Kashyap reaches pre-quarterfinals at Macau Open

Kashyap was dominant throughout the match, and went on to win it in two games. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu makes the cut for World Super Series Finals

PV Sindhu, India’s Rio Olympic silver medallist shuttler, will feature in the World Super Series Finals for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal gear up for Macau Open

Both Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu are clubbed in the 2 halves and could set up a mouth-watering final clash on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham