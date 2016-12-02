PV Sindhu climbs to career-best world rankings

Sindhu is now assured of a spot in the BWF Superseries Final in Dubai, in December 2016. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu has reached her career-best No. 7 in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) women’s singles rankings, while Saina Nehwal climbed her way back to the top 10 at 10th position.

Sindhu’s rise comes as a result of her terrific performance at back-to-back Superseries events - the China Open and the Hong Kong Open. The Olympian won the Hong Kong open, while she finished as a runner-up in the China Open

Sindhu is now assured of a spot in the BWF Superseries Final in Dubai, in December 2016. Only top-shuttlers can take part in the Superseries final.

Saina, who was at the 11th position, jumped a spot after making the quarters of Hong Kong Open.

Top of the table in women’s singles rankings witnessed a major change. Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying, who won the Hong Kong Open, dethroned Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin of Spain from the top spot. Marin now sits at the 2nd position, Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon fell one spot to No.3.

There was good news for Sameer Verma. The shuttler jumped 13 spots to No. 30, after he finished as a runner-up in the Hong Kong Open.

Kidambi Srikanth fell one spot to No.13 and Ajay Jayaram remained at 19.