Sports, Badminton

PV Sindhu conquers Carolina Marin to win her maiden India Open title

PTI
Published Apr 2, 2017, 8:16 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2017, 8:45 pm IST
PV Sindhu dominated the match from the start to win the summit clash 21-19, 21-16 in 46 minutes.
The win narrowed down PV Sindhu's head-to-head record against Carolina Marin to 4-5. (Photo: PTI)
 The win narrowed down PV Sindhu's head-to-head record against Carolina Marin to 4-5. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu produced a superlative performance beating reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain 21-19, 21-16 to win her maiden India Open Super Series title, in New Delhi on Sunday.

In front of a partisan home crowd at the Siri Fort Sports Complex, the third seeded Indian dominated the match from the start to win the summit clash in 46 minutes.

The win also narrowed down Sindhu's head-to-head record against the Spaniard to 4-5. Sindhu had last defeated Marin in the BWF Super Series in Dubai last year.

Earlier, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark clinched the men's singles title beating Chinese Taipei's Tien Chen Chou in straight games.

Third seed Axelsen took just 36 minutes to edge past Chou 21-13, 21-10 to claim his maiden India Open title at the Siri Fort Sports Complex.

In a much-anticipated match of the evening, a replay of Rio Olympics title showdown, the star Indian shuttler came out with purpose and looked determined for revenge.

On the day, Sindhu was far better than Marin controlling the proceedings with ease.

Marin was guilty of committing plenty of unforced errors with Sindhu's deft drops and powerful cross-court smashes also keeping the Spaniard at bay.

In both the games, it was Sindhu who took the initiative and set the tempo with early leads.

In the opening game Sindhu raced to a 6-1 lead before Marin slowly and steadily clawed her way back into the affair.

After the first six points, it was a closely fought encounter between the two of the world's best shuttlers.

Sindhu went into the break with a slim 11-9 lead. The intense fight continued thereafter and at one stage both the shuttlers were locked at 16-16 when Marin won a brilliant rally with a cross court drop shot.

For the first time in the game, Marin took a slim 19-18 lead over Sindhu but the Indian came back strongly to deny her opponent any breathing space with a smash that was followed by a drop shot at net to even the scores t 19-19.

The Indian reached game point when Marin found the net and she wrapped it up in no time with a body smash.

In the second game, Sindhu continued in the same vein to race to a 4-0 lead.

Just like the opening game, Marin quietly clawed her way back into the game to reduce the margin to 6-7.

But Sindhu was just way above her rival as she managed to hold on to her lead to go into the breather leading 11-9 and then did just enough to keep her dominance.

Much to the expectation of the crowd, Sindhu reached the game and match point at 20-15 when Marin committed another unforced error.

The Spaniard managed to save one match point but Sindhu sealed it on the very next point when Marin found the net again.

In other title clashes of the day, seventh seeded Japanese duo of Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto stunned third seeded compatriots Naoko Fukuman and Kurumi Yonao 16-21 21-19 21-10 to lift the women's doubles title.

Top seeds Siwei Zheng and Qingchen Chen of China defeated countrymen and second seeds Lu Kai and Huang Yaqiong 22-24 21-14 21-17 to claim the mixed doubles title.

The men's doubles crown was annexed by fourth seeded Indonesian pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, who beat sixth seeds compatriots Ricky Karandasuwardi and Angga Pratama 21-11 21-15 in a contest that lasted exactly half-an-hour.

Tags: pv sindhu, carolina marin, pv sindhu vs carolina marin, india open
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

PV Sindhu notched-up her eighth career win over Carolina Marin. (Photo: AFP)

India Open final: PV Sindhu thrashes Carolina Marin to clinch title

PV Sindhu completes her revenge of the 2016 Rio Olympics, as she defeated Carolina Marin in straight games.
02 Apr 2017 5:40 PM
Sindhu displayed nerves of steel as she produced some scintillating low lifts and dominated the nets to see off Korea's Sung Ji Hyun. (Photo: PTI)

India Open: PV Sindhu enters final, sets up title date with Carolina Marin

World Champion Marin of Spain defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, seeded fourth, 21-16, 21-14 in an easy contest to reach the finals.
01 Apr 2017 7:42 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: North eastern girl's witty take on being stereotyped in North India

Miss Imsong hits out at stereotypes (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sanjay Gupta takes 'Karma' jibe at SRK, deletes tweet after getting trolled

Sanjay Gupta had questioned why Shah Rukh wanted to restrict his own film's business during the 'Raees' versus 'Kaabil' clash.
 

Video: Deadly snake's bid to eat porcupine leaves it squirming in pain

The video is too painful to watch (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watching porn before the first date increases chances of success

Sharing personal information makes the other person reciprocate (Photo: YouTube)
 

Simple technique involving yoga helps women achieve a 'super orgasm'

Scientists have come up with simple yet effective tips (Photo: YouTube)
 

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli's availability to be assessed in second week of April

The BCCI said Virat Kohli will undergo rehabilitation for the shoulder injury sustained during the Ranchi Test. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

India Open final: PV Sindhu thrashes Carolina Marin to clinch title

PV Sindhu notched-up her eighth career win over Carolina Marin. (Photo: AFP)

India Open Super Series: PV Sindhu takes on Carolina Marin in clash of the titans

Out of the 10 occasions that both these superstars clashed, PV Sindhu has now won seven times. (Photo: AFP)

India Open: PV Sindhu enters final, sets up title date with Carolina Marin

Sindhu displayed nerves of steel as she produced some scintillating low lifts and dominated the nets to see off Korea's Sung Ji Hyun. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu downs Saina Nehwal to reach Indian Open semis

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal set up fiery clash at the Indian Open

PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Saena Kawakami 21-16, 23-21 to set up a an all-Indian quarterfinal clash against Saina Nehwal. (Photo: AFP / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham