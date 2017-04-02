Sports, Badminton

India Open Superseries final: PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin to fight for the crown

PV Sindhu has had a tricky path leading up to the final of the India Open, where she is set to face Carolina Marin of Spain.
PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin played against each other in the Olympic final match, which the Spaniard edged. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: PV Sindhu is all set to avenge her 2016 Rio Olympic final defeat, as she gears up to face Spanish rival Carolina Marin, in the final of the India Open Superseries badminton championship.

The two have met each other on a number of occasions, with the most memorable clash being the Olympic final match, which the Spaniard edged. Meanwhile, Sindhu had defeated Marin in the Dubai World Superseries final.

Sindhu has had a tricky path leading up to the final of the India Open, as she had to defeat compatriot and 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal in the quarter finals, and world no. 4 South Korean shuttler Sung Ji Hyun in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, Marin breezed past Anake Yamaguchi in straight games in her semifinal.

