Sports, Badminton

India Open: PV Sindhu enters final, sets up title date with Carolina Marin

PTI
Published Apr 1, 2017, 7:42 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2017, 7:43 pm IST
World Champion Marin of Spain defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, seeded fourth, 21-16, 21-14 in an easy contest to reach the finals.
Sindhu displayed nerves of steel as she produced some scintillating low lifts and dominated the nets to see off Korea's Sung Ji Hyun. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu set up a mouth-watering summit clash with Olympic champion Carolina Marin after a hard-fought win over World No 4 Korean Sung Ji Hyun in the semi-finals of the India Super Series, on Saturday.

Cheered on by a sizeable crowd at the Siri Fort Sports Complex, Sindhu dished out a superb game of badminton to outwit second seeded Hyun 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 in a battle of nerves where fortunes fluctuated frequently.

The fans will get a chance to witness an exciting finale, which will be a rematch of the Olympic final which was watched by millions of fans across the globe.

Earlier, two-time World Champion Marin of Spain defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, seeded fourth, 21-16, 21-14 in an easy contest to reach the finals.

Coming into the match with a 6-4 head-to-head record, Sindhu displayed nerves of steel as she produced some scintillating low lifts and dominated the nets to see off her opponent.

Tags: pv sindhu, carolina marin, pv sindhu vs carolina marin
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

