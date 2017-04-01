India Open: PV Sindhu enters final, sets up title date with Carolina Marin

Sindhu displayed nerves of steel as she produced some scintillating low lifts and dominated the nets to see off Korea's Sung Ji Hyun. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu set up a mouth-watering summit clash with Olympic champion Carolina Marin after a hard-fought win over World No 4 Korean Sung Ji Hyun in the semi-finals of the India Super Series, on Saturday.

Cheered on by a sizeable crowd at the Siri Fort Sports Complex, Sindhu dished out a superb game of badminton to outwit second seeded Hyun 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 in a battle of nerves where fortunes fluctuated frequently.

The fans will get a chance to witness an exciting finale, which will be a rematch of the Olympic final which was watched by millions of fans across the globe.

Earlier, two-time World Champion Marin of Spain defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, seeded fourth, 21-16, 21-14 in an easy contest to reach the finals.

Coming into the match with a 6-4 head-to-head record, Sindhu displayed nerves of steel as she produced some scintillating low lifts and dominated the nets to see off her opponent.