Science

SpaceX plans expansion of rocket refurbishing facilities in Florida

REUTERS
Published Jun 28, 2017, 9:53 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 9:53 am IST
SpaceX wants to expand facilities in Florida to refurbish and store its reusable rocket boosters.
The hangar that SpaceX wants to build there will be used for rocket refurbishment and storage. (Photo: SpaceX)
 The hangar that SpaceX wants to build there will be used for rocket refurbishment and storage. (Photo: SpaceX)

SpaceX wants to expand facilities in Florida to refurbish and store its reusable rocket boosters as it increases the pace of launches, documents filed with authorities show.

The privately owned rocket company, operated by entrepreneur Elon Musk, proposes building a 67,222-square-foot (6,245-square meter) hangar just south of its Cape Canaveral launch sites to prepare recovered Falcon boosters for reflight, according to the documents.

The Port Canaveral Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider SpaceX's proposed lease on Wednesday.

Since successfully landing its first Falcon rocket in December 2015, SpaceX has successfully returned boosters 12 more times on drone barges floating in the ocean or on a landing pad on the ground. Two of those boosters were refurbished and relaunched on second satellite-delivery missions.

SpaceX in March took over a spacecraft processing facility at Port Canaveral that once was used to prepare Spacehab science and equipment modules for flight aboard NASA's now-retired space shuttles. The new lease is for 2.2 acres of vacant land adjacent to the Spacehab building.

The hangar that SpaceX wants to build there will be used for rocket refurbishment and storage, company spokesman John Taylor said. The old Spacehab building will be used for offices, rocket storage and to house equipment currently positioned at the dock where SpaceX’s floating landing pad returns from sea, Taylor said.

"Right now, we have that work dispersed at Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. This will allow us to consolidate and work more efficiently," Taylor said.

SpaceX operates two launch sites in Florida, though one remains out of service following a September 2016 accident that destroyed a $62 million rocket, a $200 million communications satellite and heavily damaged the launch pad. Repairs are underway and SpaceX expects to resume flights from the pad, located at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, later this year.

The California-based firm uses the space shuttle's old launch pads at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, just north of the Air Force base. It also has a launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and is building a launch site near Brownsville, Texas.

The company is preparing for its 10th flight of the year, and third launch in nine days, on Sunday. SpaceX has a backlog of more than 70 missions, worth more than $10 billion, spokesman Taylor said.

Tags: spacex, refurbished rockets, falcon 9
Location: United States, Florida

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung to sell off refurbished Galaxy Note 7s from July 7: reports

Citing industry sources, South Korea's Yonhap news agency and other news reports said Samsung would start selling refurbished devices with new batteries and updated software under the name Galaxy Note Fandom Edition (FE).
 

'To drag an arrogant Virat Kohli on right track’, engineer applies to be India coach

Upendra Nath Bramhachari, who works for a construction company, applied for Team India head coach role as the email address was available on BCCI's website. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Telangana cricketer Sindhuja Reddy selected in US women's cricket team

Sindhuja Reddy would be wicket-keeper-batsman for America's women's cricket team, said Telangana government. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Facebook crosses 2 billion active monthly users

Facebook's growth has increasingly come from outside the US, Canada and Europe.
 

This ‘ungli’ is at society that's asking us to repress our voice: Ekta Kapoor

The entire cast of the film at the trailer launch in Mumbai.
 

What is MST and how does it make Samsung Pay unique?

All MST does is to make the PoS machine think that the Samsung Pay user has actually swiped a physical card to make a transaction.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

NASA Cassini probe captures Saturn's dawn in stunning image

The view was obtained at a distance of about one million kilometers from Saturn. (Photo: NASA)

Moth-inspired film makes reading in sunlight a lot easier

Inspired by the nanostructures found on moth eyes, researchers have developed a new antireflection film that could keep people from having to run to the shade to look at their mobile devices. (Representational image)

No pending announcements on alien life: NASA on Anonymous video

US space agency NASA has dismissed a wave of reports, claiming the space agency is about to announce the evidence of alien life.( representational image)

‘Mummified humanoid’ discovered; proof of aliens or just another hoax?

According to them, when the body was discovered — it was covered in white power apparently used to preserve the remains. (Image: YouTube)

NASA's Mars probe spots evidence of ancient lake

The Pancam on NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity took the component images of this enhanced-color scene during the mission's
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham