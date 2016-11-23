Science

NASA probe set to fly closest ever to Saturn's rings

PTI
Published Nov 23, 2016, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2016, 1:14 pm IST
The Cassini spacecraft will circle high over and under the poles of Saturn.
Now in its final year of operations, on Nov. 30, 2016, NASA’s Cassini mission will begin a daring set of ring-grazing orbits, skimming past the outside edge of Saturn's main rings. Cassini will fly closer to Saturn’s rings than it has since its 2004 arrival. It will begin the closest study of the rings and offer unprecedented views of moons that orbit near them. Even more dramatic orbits ahead will bring Cassini closer to Saturn than any spacecraft has dared to go before. (Photo:NASA)
 Now in its final year of operations, on Nov. 30, 2016, NASA’s Cassini mission will begin a daring set of ring-grazing orbits, skimming past the outside edge of Saturn's main rings. Cassini will fly closer to Saturn’s rings than it has since its 2004 arrival. It will begin the closest study of the rings and offer unprecedented views of moons that orbit near them. Even more dramatic orbits ahead will bring Cassini closer to Saturn than any spacecraft has dared to go before. (Photo:NASA)

NASA's Cassini spacecraft is set to begin a thrilling ride around Saturn, grazing past its outer rings to provide the closest-ever insight into the planet's features.

Between November 30 and April 22, the Cassini spacecraft will circle high over and under the poles of Saturn, diving every seven days - a total of 20 times - through the unexplored region at the outer edge of the main rings.

Engineers at NASA have been pumping up the spacecraft's orbit around Saturn this year to increase its tilt with respect to the planet's equator and rings.

On November 30, following a gravitational nudge from Saturn's moon Titan, Cassini will enter the first phase of the mission's dramatic endgame.

Launched in 1997, Cassini has been touring the Saturn system since arriving there in 2004 for an up-close study of the planet, its rings and moons.

During its journey, Cassini has made numerous dramatic discoveries, including a global ocean within Enceladus and liquid methane seas on Titan.

"We're calling this phase of the mission Cassini's

Ring-Grazing Orbits, because we'll be skimming past the outer edge of the rings," said Linda Spilker, Cassini project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the US.

"In addition, we have two instruments that can sample particles and gases as we cross the ringplane, so in a sense Cassini is also 'grazing' on the rings," said Spilker.

On many of these passes, Cassini's instruments will attempt to directly sample ring particles and molecules of faint gases that are found close to the rings.

During the first two orbits, the spacecraft will pass directly through an extremely faint ring produced by tiny meteors striking the two small moons Janus and Epimetheus.

Ring crossings in March and April will send the spacecraft through the dusty outer reaches of the F ring.

"Even though we're flying closer to the F ring than we ever have, we'll still be more than 7,800 kilometres distant.

There's very little concern over dust hazard at that range," said Earl Maize, Cassini project manager at JPL.

The F ring marks the outer boundary of the main ring system; Saturn has several other, much fainter rings that lie farther from the planet.

The F ring is complex and constantly changing. Earlier Cassini images have shown structures like bright streamers, wispy filaments and dark channels that appear and develop over mere hours.

The ring is also quite narrow - only about 800 kilometres wide. At its core is a denser region about 50 kilometres wide.

Cassini's ring-grazing orbits offer unprecedented opportunities to observe the menagerie of small moons that orbit in or near the edges of the rings, including best-ever looks at the moons Pandora, Atlas, Pan and Daphnis.

Grazing the edges of the rings also will provide some of the closest-ever studies of the outer portions of Saturn's main rings (the A, B and F rings).

Tags: nasa, saturn, spacecraft

Lifestyle Gallery

Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
The holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson (Photo: AP)

Millions walk from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
The Boudhanath Stupa was purified after being damaged in the 2015 earthquake, and will open for public on Nov. 22nd (Photo: AP)

Boudhanath Stupa in Nepal unveiled after restoration
Children posed and danced in colourful traditional costumes made from solid waste items for creating awareness about the global issue (Photo: AP)

Boilvia celebrates a cleaner world with recycled festival
Turkish artist Hasan Kale is able to paint the most gorgeous tiny paintings that you've ever seen on unusual canvases like peanut husks, split almonds, banana chips, and even beans. You have to see his work to believe it! (Photo: Instagram/ @hasankale08)

Artist creates stunningly detailed minature paintings on tiny objects
The magazine's editors consulted historians and photo editors and curators around the world, while Time staff interviewed the photographers, picture subjects, friends and family to write essays on each image. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Images that made it to Time Magazine's most influential pictures
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Go to hell Dil'? Too girly. I'm too macho to say that: Shah Rukh Khan

SRK and Alia are working together for the very first time.
 

Video: Barack Obama praises Ellen DeGeneres for her contribution to gay rights

Obama lauded her courage for coming out (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ranveer and Vaani's Befikre Bhangra in Khulke Dulke is a colourful delight

Screengrabs from the video
 

Exclusive:‘Kahaani 2’ makers think ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ is no threat, release date a plan?

A still from 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh'. 'Kahaani 2' was supposed to release on November 25, same day as SRK-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Dear Zindagi, but the producers changed it to December 2 as the Bhatt family is 'like family to them'.
 

Tubelight diaries: Kabir Khan recreates Manali's charm in Mumbai for Salman

Salman Khan snapped with his co-star Zhu Zhu.
 

Indian-American boy wins $100K in top US quiz show

Sharath won the game by the slimmest of margins: one dollar, a media release said. (Photo: Videograb)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

'Fire in space' experiment to kick off aboard US cargo ship

The Cygnus cargo ship operated by the US company Orbital ATK left the International pace Station, packed with 1.5 tons of garbage, at 8:22 am (1322 GMT) on Monday. (Photo:NASA)

Dino-killing asteroid punctured Earth's crust: study

The same asteroid temporarily caused the surface of the planet to behave like a slow-moving fluid. ( representational image)

Roundest known space object discovered

The researchers compared the frequencies of the modes of oscillation that are more sensitive to the low-latitude regions

US weather satellite's launch promises 'quantum leap' in forecasts

The GOES-R satellite will be NOAA's most sophisticated weather observation spacecraft and is expected to improve forecasts and tracking substantially. (Photo: NASA)

Space station receives oldest female astronaut, bit of Mars

This image obtained from NASA TV shows a view from a camera on the International Space Station before the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft docks to the Rassvet module on November 19, 2016. AFP PHOTO / NASA TV
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham