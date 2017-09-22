India becomes largest generator of energy from renewable sources

Hyderabad: India became the largest generator of energy from renewable sources, generating 10.2 billion units in June, acccording to latest available data.

This includes electricity generated from solar, wind, biomass and small hydroelectric units.

This is 26 per cent more than 8.1 BU of energy generated in June 2016, and 17 per cent more than the 8.6 BU of energy generated in May 2017.

The data was obtained from the Central Electricity Agency between August 2015 and June 2017.

The total installed solar energy generation grew three-fold to 13,652 MW in the last two fiscal years, the report said.

According to officials, power generation from renewable sources grows in the three months from June to August due to higher solar radiation and higher wind speeds.

Solar power generation grew at 95 per cent to 1,797 MU in June against the year-ago period. Wind power generation increased by 24 per cent to 7,229 MU in the same period.