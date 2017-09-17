Science

India needs 75 new satellites in next 4 years: Isro scientist

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJEEVI ANANDAN
Published Sep 17, 2017, 6:22 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2017, 6:22 am IST
handrayan-2 mission to be launch in March 2018.
The Isro scientist added, “already Isro supports 86 government offices by providing SBRA for 60 different services required by them.”
 The Isro scientist added, “already Isro supports 86 government offices by providing SBRA for 60 different services required by them.”

KRISHNAGIRI: The deputy director of the ISRO’s satellite center S.V.Sharma on Saturday said there is a need of 75 new satellites in next four years as the requirement for the space-based research and application increases in the country.

He was in Hosur in Krishnagiri district to inaugu rate a science exhibition of students, ‘MARS 2017’, organised in a private school. Sharma after visiting the stalls in which the projects of the students were displayed said, “India needs 75 new satellites in the next four years because of the interest showed by the government departments in using the space-based resource and applications (SBRA) services.”

The Isro scientist added, “already Isro supports 86 government offices by providing SBRA for 60 different services required by them.”

According to Sharma, the applications are earth observation, satellite communication, disaster management, satellite navigation, climate change and environment and others.

Mr. Sharma, talking about ‘Chandrayan-2’, said the mission is scheduled to be launched in March 2018.

“The Chandrayan-2 mission will be launched in March next year.  It will have an orbiter, lander and rover. The orbiter will position Chandrayan-2 near the planet; the lander will help Chandrayan-2 to land on moon and the rover (robot) will do all the research there,” Sharma explained about the next lunar mission.

To a question about students in India launching cube satellite using NASA platform, Sharma said such services are available in Isro to help students launch small satellites below ten kilos in weight. But, the mission should be project-oriented and also reliable.

“As other countries, India also launched small satellites called 'nano satellites' with load below 10 kilos. The ‘INS 1A’ and ‘INS 1B’ were launched in February this year and one more small satellite is to be launched soon,” Sharma said.
Mr. Sharma further explained that, “we have a capacity of making and launching one nano satellite each day, which means 365 small satellites in a year. This will reduce the need for big satellites because of projects shared by the nano satellite where big satellites are not required.”

In regard to chances of junk which may accumulate in the outer space if more numbers of nano satellites were sent, Sharma said, “the Nano satellites are positioned 600-km above the earth surface and can be brought back if they failed for any reason.”

Tags: isro, satellite navigation
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leaked! Aamir Khan looks unrecognisable in his shabby Thugs of Hindostan get-up

Aamir Khan snapped on the sets of 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Mi A1 review: Xiaomi's first non-MIUI midrange flagship killer

With a near stock Android Nougat 7.1.2 on this setup and optimised accordingly, you are simply not ready for the blast of a flagship-class performance from this mid-range smartphone.
 

India vs Australia 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is: Schedule, squads, venues and match timings

There will be no shortage of drama and action as Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team takes on Steve Smith-led Australian side in the five ODIs and three Twenty20s. (Photo: ICC / AP)
 

Shraddha takes break from Saaho shoot, spends time with Saina, family in Hyderabad

Screengrabs from pictures and video posted by Shraddha Kapoor and Saina Nehwal on Instagram.
 

10.or E (Tenor E) review: E is for 'Essentials'

Budget smartphones have unarguably become good looking devices in the recent times and the 10.or E is no exception.
 

Korean Open: Sindhu beats Bingjiao in semis, faces Nozomi Okuhara in final

PV Sindhu will now face Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated Sindhu, in the BWF World Badminton Championship final last month, in the Korean Open Super Series final. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

NASA gravity map shows Mars has porous crust

Typically, Mars' crust has been considered at least as dense as Earth's oceanic crust, which is about 2,900 kilogrammes per cubic metre. The new value is derived from Mars' gravity field, a global model that can be extracted from satellite tracking data using sophisticated mathematical tools.

Titanium oxide detected in 'hot Jupiter' atmosphere

The planet, WASP-19b, has about the same mass as Jupiter, but is so close to its parent star that it completes an orbit in just 19 hours and its atmosphere is estimated to have a temperature of about 2,000 degrees Celsius. Such planets are known as 'hot Jupiters'.

NASA satellite data can predict malaria outbreaks

Containing malaria outbreaks is challenging because it is difficult to figure out where people are contracting the disease.

NASA’s Cassini readies final plunge into Saturn

NASA's Cassini spacecraft is shown diving through the plume of Saturn's moon Enceladus, in 2015, in this photo illustration (Photo: NASA)

Ultra-thin craft may wrap and destroy space junk

The project received funding from the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts programme, which focuses on space research that are in early stages. (Credit: Surrey Space Centre, University of Surrey)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham