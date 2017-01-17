Science

Eugene Cernan, last man to walk on moon, dead at 82

AFP
Published Jan 17, 2017, 7:26 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2017, 9:10 am IST
Cernan was the spacecraft commander of Apollo 17.
January 1, 1971 image courtesy of NASA shows Apollo astronaut Eugene A. Cernan
 January 1, 1971 image courtesy of NASA shows Apollo astronaut Eugene A. Cernan

US astronaut Eugene Cernan, the last man to set foot on the moon, died Monday at age 82, NASA and his family announced.

Cernan was the spacecraft commander of Apollo 17 — his third space flight and the last scheduled US manned mission to the moon — in December 1972.

"We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon," the US space agency said on Twitter.

According to a family statement released by NASA, Cernan, a retired naval officer, died following ongoing health issues.

"It is with very deep sadness that we share the loss of our beloved husband and father," the family said.

"Our family is heartbroken, of course, and we truly appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers. Gene, as he was known by so many, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend," the statement added.

"Even at the age of 82, Gene was passionate about sharing his desire to see the continued human exploration of space and encouraged our nation's leaders and young people to not let him remain the last man to walk on the moon."

'Ad Astra'

The space community quickly took to Twitter to pay tribute to Cernan and honor his legacy.

"Saddened by the loss of pioneer, fellow naval aviator, astronaut and friend Gene Cernan #RIP #lastmanonthemoon," said retired American astronaut Scott Kelly.

"Ad Astra, Gene," tweeted NASA's Kennedy Space Center, using a Latin phrase meaning "to the stars."

"We mourn the loss of our friend Gene Cernan, the Last Man on the Moon and a hero for the ages," said the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. "Godspeed the Commander of Apollo 17."

On what would be the last manned mission to the lunar surface, Cernan's second to the moon, the crew captured the iconic image of a full view of the planet Earth dubbed "Blue Marble."

"Everything's three dimension when you look back at the Earth in all its splendor, in all its glory, multicolors of the blues of the oceans and whites of the snow and the clouds," the astronaut said of his final mission, in a 2007 interview with NASA.

The footprints Cernan left on the moon's surface remain visible more than four decades later.

"I'd just like to record that America's challenge of today has forged man's destiny of tomorrow," he said as he left the moon for the final time.

'Bold ambitions'

Born in Chicago in 1934, Cernan received a degree in electrical engineering from Indiana's Purdue University in 1956.

He went on to earn a master's degree in aeronautical engineering from the US Naval Postgraduate School in California.

Cernan was one of a class of 14 astronauts chosen to join NASA in 1963, and went on to serve on both Gemini and Apollo missions.

He has spent 566 hours and 15 minutes in space — logging more than 73 hours on the moon's surface.

 

Cernan retired from the Navy and NASA in 1976. He later entered the private business sector and provided television commentary during early space shuttle flights.

"The Last Man on the Moon" — a documentary about his life — was released in 2016.

The moonwalker's death comes one month after that of another space legend — John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth.

In December, Glenn was the last of the first seven US astronauts who led the nascent 1959 US space program to pass away.

Cernan's death marks the latest from a generation of space pioneers whose ranks are dwindling.

"Truly, America has lost a patriot and pioneer who helped shape our country's bold ambitions to do things that humankind has never before achieved," said NASA administrator Charles Bolden of Cernan's death.

Cernan is survived by his wife Jan, one daughter, two step-daughters and nine grandchildren, the family said.

Tags: nasa, astronaut, moon

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S8 3D renders: Big screen, yet not a big phone

Galaxy S8 concept image (Image: YouTube)
 

58 per cent wealth with 1 per cent rich Indians

The study said there are 84 billionaires in India, with a collective wealth of $248 billion, led by Mukesh Ambani ($19.3 billion), Dilip Shanghvi ($16.7 billion) and Azim Premji ($15 billion). (Representational image)
 

Odisha: Child prodigy names 1,000 rivers in 9 minutes

Meghali Malabika Swain at the India Book of Records event in Odisha on Sunday.
 

Karan Johar had ‘guilt’ laden paid sex twice?

Karan Johar
 

Hitler did not commit suicide, claim CIA operatives who helped kill Bin Laden

Adolf Hitler. (Photo: AFP)
 

Karan Johar opens up on what made him fall in love with SRK

SRK appeared in a much appreciated cameo in KJo's last directorial, 'Ae Dil Hai mushkil'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Stunning new view of Jupiter shows iconic Great Red Spot

Representational image.

Japan aborts mini-rocket mission shortly after liftoff

The world's smallest rocket SS-520 carrying a mini satellite for observation of the Earth's surface is launched from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, on January 15, 2017.

CSIR lab develops the most advanced reading machine for visually challenged

The device's trial was run at the Institute for the Blind, a voluntary body in Chandigarh.

Here is what might have caused the death of land-living dinosaurs

After the asteroid's impact, the annual average temperature was below freezing point for about three years.

SpaceX launches, lands rocket for first time since Sept blast

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham