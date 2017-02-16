Next destination may be planet Venus: Isro chairman

Speaking about the Chandrayan-2 mission he said, "We are targeting the first quarter of 2018. It will be launched somewhere between December 2017 to March 2018."

Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation is drafting proposals to send missions to Venus and another mission to Mars, according to Isro chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar.

"We are looking at the Venus, Mars Orbiter Mission-2 and Asteroid missions. A study team has been set up. Towards the MOM2 and Venus missions, the government has provided the budget allotments. We have to come up with exact project proposals," he said.

The proposals should have details like what its intended study area and what are the instruments can be taken on board and the cost details. Speaking about the Chandrayan-2 mission he said, "We are targeting the first quarter of 2018. It will be launched somewhere between December 2017 to March 2018."

Unlike the Chandrayan-1, which was just an orbiter, the second mission to the moon will have a lander and rover. The lander for the Chandrayan-2 will soon undergo test at Mahendragiri.