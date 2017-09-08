Science

SpaceX launches secret US military space plane

AFP
Published Sep 8, 2017, 8:11 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 8:11 am IST
The recoverable first stage of the launch vehicle then landed at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station less than 10 minutes later.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a secret US Air Force space plane takes off NASA's Kennedy Space Center (Photo:AFP)
 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a secret US Air Force space plane takes off NASA's Kennedy Space Center (Photo:AFP)

SpaceX successfully launched a secret US Air Force space plane on Thursday ahead of the arrival in Florida of Hurricane Irma.

Live images broadcast by the California aerospace company showed a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the unmanned X-37B drone lifting off at 10:00 am (1400 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

The recoverable first stage of the launch vehicle then landed at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station less than 10 minutes later.

There were concerns SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, would be forced to postpone the launch as Hurricane Irma threatens to batter Florida.

But skies were clear Thursday and the company managed to complete the launch ahead of the expected weekend arrival of Irma, a powerful Category Five hurricane.

It was SpaceX's second mission for the Pentagon this year following a secret satellite launch in May and the private company's first launch of the X-37B.

Previous X-37B launches had been performed by the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

The X-37B, also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV), is one of two known craft of its type in the US Air Force's fleet and part of a classified program whose details are shrouded in secrecy.

A resuable shuttle, Thursday's launch is its fifth mission since its maiden flight in April 2010.

"The fifth OTV mission continues to advance the X-37B's performance and flexibility as a space technology demonstrator and host platform for experimental payloads," the Air Force said in a statement.

"This mission carries small satellite ride shares and will demonstrate greater opportunities for rapid space access and on-orbit testing of emerging space technologies."

On its last mission, the solar-powered X-37B stayed in orbit for 718 days before returning to land on May 7 -- longer than any of its previous flights.

Some 29 feet long (nine meters) and 15 feet (4.5 meters) wide, it resembles the space shuttle, the last of which flew in July 2011.

Tags: space, us military force, secret mission




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Daddy movie review: A flawed tale of an unsung don

Arjun Rampal in a still from 'Daddy.'
 

Apple's new iPhone could face supply shortfalls after launch: report

Fans and investors are eagerly looking forward to the 10th anniversary. (Photo: File)
 

Warm Antarctic caves harbour secret life: scientists

Steam from active volcanoes has hollowed out extensive cave systems under the Antarctic ice that could be home to unique ecosystems, scientists say (Photo: AFP)
 

14-year-old Indian origin boy becomes youngest pilot to fly single-engine plane

Apart from the flying test, he has also passed a radio communication test and scored 96 per cent in the PSTAR Test (Photo: AFP)
 

Mithali Raj slut-shamed on Twitter for 'inappropriate dressing'

Mithali Raj. (Photo: AFP)
 

Surfacing too quickly from the ocean causes diver to swell up to double his size

Doctors have so far drained 30 percent of the nitrogen (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Warm Antarctic caves harbour secret life: scientists

Steam from active volcanoes has hollowed out extensive cave systems under the Antarctic ice that could be home to unique ecosystems, scientists say (Photo: AFP)

NASA captures images of 'most intense' solar flares

Solar storms result from an accumulation of magnetic energy in some places. (Photo: AFP)

Video: This is what Hurricane Irma looks like from space

Screegarb of NASA's footage showing 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Irma from space.

US Air Force’s secret space plane to take flight on 7th September

The Air Force is keeping mum over the other experiments that this secret space plane will be ferrying to space.

First evidence of water found on Earth-sized exoplanets

The results suggest that the outer planets of the system might still harbour substantial amounts of water. (Photo: NASA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham