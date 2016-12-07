ISRO launches PSLV C36 Resource-2A from Sriharikota

It will carry similar payloads as carried by its predecessors Resourcesat-1 and Resourcesat-2. The 36-hour countdown of the satellite launch started at 10.25 p.m. on Monday.

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its PSLV C36 Resource Sat-2A today at 10.25 a.m. from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The PSLV C36 is the 38th flight of ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. It will place the 1235 kilogram Resourcesat-2A into an 817 kilometer polar Sun Synchronous Orbit PSLV which has emerged as the workhorse launch vehicle of ISRO has offered for launching satellites for international customers.

Between 1994 and 2016, the PSLV has launched a total of 121 satellites, of which 79 satellites are from abroad and 42 are Indian satellites.